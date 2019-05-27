Newcastle Takeover: Twitter Reacts in Delight Following Reports of Sheikh Khaled Bid

Pinch yourself. Whisper it. Knock on wood. Cry seven Hail Marys. Whatever it is, stay calm, and don't get overexcited, and definitely refrain from taking anything for granted. But, yes, Newcastle United fans, your Mike Ashley nightmare may be approaching end times.

The light is at the end of the tunnel, and that light takes the form of Sheikh Khaled bin Zayed Al Nehayan, cousin of Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who has reportedly had a £350m bid for the club accepted by Ashley.

Every single Newcastle United fan. pic.twitter.com/QL4buaf4DR — David Brent (@DavidBrentMovie) May 26, 2019

Of course, naturally, obviously this cued up utter pandemonium amongst the Magpies fanbase on Twitter, the majority of which, well, didn't conform to the principles stated above.

Most of the footballing world has become needlessly obsessed with transfers in recent times (though Newcastle fans are probably more entitled to it than most, considering their laughable lack of investment), so it was to be expected that the first place the Geordies' collective minds went to was recruiting.

Some of it involved Sean Longstaff:

If the #NUFCTakeover is true I’d sell Longstaff to #MUFC for £25m then immediately buy him back for £100m just to send a message. #NUFC — Mart (@MartRyton) May 27, 2019

Some of it involved Lionel Messi:

BREAKING: Barcelona legend Lionel Messi has completed a sensational £228.5m transfer to Newcastle United.#NUFCTakeover pic.twitter.com/Sc5NgBTnwm — Robert Tennyson (@Tenno98) May 27, 2019

And a lot of it involved Kylian Mbappe:



Not to be over dramatic about the takeover but I’ve just ordered a Newcastle shirt with Mbappe 7 on the back. — Adam. (@AdamNUFC_) May 27, 2019

The year is 2022. Newcastle have just won their first Premier League title after a Kylian Mbappé hat-trick secured the winning 3 points in a 4-3 victory over Manchester City.



Man United missed promotion back to the Premier League after losing to Sunderland in the #PlayOffFinal. — BenchWarmers (@BeWarmers) May 27, 2019

Have we bought Mbappe yet? 👀 #nufc — Lynsey Hipgrave (@lynseyhipgrave1) May 27, 2019

If this takeover talk's true I'm straight down the gym tomorrow. Am I fuck keeling over with a heart attack when Mbappe puts us 6-0 up in the 2022 FA Cup Semi — S T Best (@helloIamBesty) May 26, 2019

...Though some caveats were added:

And to prepare for the worst, I’ve bought another one with Jon Walters on the back, it’s a win win either way for me. — Adam. (@AdamNUFC_) May 27, 2019

There was also acknowledgement from some fans, who may have been critical of the moneyed methods of Manchester City and the like in the past, that they would unapologetically back the new regime should things fall into place.



As you can see, most have taken these developments in their stride. In fact, one thing they definitely haven't done is create a fake twitter account for their soon-to-be Sheikh and confirm the news. They definitely wouldn't do that. They wouldn't dare to jinx it. Wouldn't dare...

Glad to announce the purchase of @NUFC, Ive lost more than £350 mill down the back of my settee. Pack your bags Ashley and take your Sports Direct signs with you. #NUFCTAKEOVER #SheikhKhaledsBlackAndWhiteArmy — Sheikh Khaled bin Zayed Al Nehayan. (@SheikhKhaledd) May 26, 2019

Bahhh, who needs grounding. Treble winners 2020 elect.

