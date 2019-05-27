Newcastle Takeover: Twitter Reacts in Delight Following Reports of Sheikh Khaled Bid

By 90Min
May 27, 2019

Pinch yourself. Whisper it. Knock on wood. Cry seven Hail Marys. Whatever it is, stay calm, and don't get overexcited, and definitely refrain from taking anything for granted. But, yes, Newcastle United fans, your Mike Ashley nightmare may be approaching end times. 

The light is at the end of the tunnel, and that light takes the form of Sheikh Khaled bin Zayed Al Nehayan, cousin of Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who has reportedly had a £350m bid for the club accepted by Ashley. 

Of course, naturally, obviously this cued up utter pandemonium amongst the Magpies fanbase on Twitter, the majority of which, well, didn't conform to the principles stated above.

Most of the footballing world has become needlessly obsessed with transfers in recent times (though Newcastle fans are probably more entitled to it than most, considering their laughable lack of investment), so it was to be expected that the first place the Geordies' collective minds went to was recruiting.

Some of it involved Sean Longstaff:

Some of it involved Lionel Messi:

And a lot of it involved Kylian Mbappe:

...Though some caveats were added:

There was also acknowledgement from some fans, who may have been critical of the moneyed methods of Manchester City and the like in the past, that they would unapologetically back the new regime should things fall into place.

As you can see, most have taken these developments in their stride. In fact, one thing they definitely haven't done is create a fake twitter account for their soon-to-be Sheikh and confirm the news. They definitely wouldn't do that. They wouldn't dare to jinx it. Wouldn't dare...

Bahhh, who needs grounding. Treble winners 2020 elect.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message