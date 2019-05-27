Santos Wonderkid Giovanni Pictured With Eden Hazard Amid Rumours of Imminent Chelsea Switch

Santos starlet Giovanni has posted a picture of himself alongside Chelsea star Eden Hazard, amid reports he is nearing a move to Stamford Bridge.

The 17-year-old attacking midfielder has been linked with a number of top sides after impressing with Santos' youth teams, and it appears Chelsea are wasting little time in trying to secure his signature.

Giovanni took to Twitter to post a recent picture of himself alongside Hazard, in what appears to be Chelsea's training complex, fuelling talk of an imminent transfer.

He is under contract with Santos until January 2020, but is yet to agree on fresh terms to remain with the club. Several clubs across Europe are eager to take advantage of the situation, but this picture alongside Hazard seems to suggest that the Blues are leading the race.

Giovanni has been a star for Brazil's youth sides in recent years, attracting interest from Premier League sides after grabbing a goal and an assist in a meeting with England's Under-16 side in 2017.

He is yet to make his first-team debut, but is highly thought of by many in Brazil, and it is thought that he could be the next exciting youngster to make the switch to Europe.

Maurizio Sarri's side are facing a two-window transfer ban which, as it stands, leaves them unable to finalise any deals. However, the Blues are free to sign young players, which leaves the door open for players such as Giovanni to move to Stamford Bridge.

However, whether he would get to play alongside Hazard is a different story, as the Belgian remains heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid.