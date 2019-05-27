Transfer Rumours: Lo Celso to Spurs, Manchester Clubs in for Cancelo, Palacios to Arsenal & More

The league season is now a distant memory, and unless you're a fan of one of the four English teams dominating the European finals this week, you're now a couple of weeks into a prolonged football-less jail sentence.

Fortunately, we still have transfer rumours. We'll always have the transfer rumours. Here are some of Monday's finest transfer rumours.

Tottenham 'Pressing' to Sign Real Betis Midfielder

Aitor Alcalde/GettyImages

Spurs have other matters to attend to before they turn their attention fully to building for next season, with the Champions League final high on their list of priorities, but that doesn't seem to have stopped the recruitment team working behind the scenes, as Sport Witness report on the developments in their bid to land Real Betis midfielder Giovani Lo Celso.

Firstly, they report on claims from Marca that Spurs are at the front of a queue including Manchester United and Real Madrid to secure his services. They say that Spurs are the only side to have been proactive in their pursuits, and that they have 'nothing to worry about' as far as competition goes.

That conflicts with reports they cite from the print edition of Mundo Deportivo, in which they say Spurs actually have a lot to worry about. Betis reportedly want €60-65m 'clean' - meaning over and above the 20% sell-on fee that would be due to Paris Saint-Germain, putting the actual fee somewhere in the €75-80m bracket. He also has a €100m release clause, it seems, so that could also factor in.

Manchester Rivals to Go 'Head-to-Head' Over Juventus Right-Back

Tullio M. Puglia/GettyImages

Max Allegri leaving Juventus looks as if it could kick off a summer of transition in Turin, and there could be any number of victims of that as far as their squad goes. One such casualty could be right-back Joao Cancelo, who is reported to be on the chopping block just one year after his £35m move from Valencia.

According to TuttoSport, Juve are open to offers, and will consider bids around £53m - though they do note that could change depending on the verdict of any new manager.

In any case, the report notes that Manchester City are leading the chase at present, with United looking like second favourites among a list of interested parties.

Arsenal Eyeing £18m Replacement for Aaron Ramsey

Marcelo Endelli/GettyImages

Transitioning clumsily into some other loosely-Juventus related business, Aaron Ramsey will swap London for Turin this summer, opening the door to Arsenal to go out and land creative midfielder to take the Welshman's place this summer.

This comes from the Express, who source Argentine radio station Radio Continental, in claiming that Unai Emery's side are 'one of the frontrunners' to get a deal over the line for 20-year-old Exequiel Palacios.

It is believed he has an £18m release clause in his contract, and given that he has been an important player for River Plate for the last three seasons, it seems likely that the Gunners won't get much change out of that fee - but it does fall within their reportedly dismal transfer budget.

Kieran Trippier 'Expresses Desire' to Join Napoli

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

It's been an ambivalent season for Kieran Trippier. On paper, he has maintained his status as Spurs' first choice on the right of their back four, as they finished fourth and booked their place in the Champions League final, but his form has been pretty indifferent along the way, and rumours suggesting Spurs plan to upgrade on him have been rife.

Gazzetta dello Sport say, via Football Italia, that Napoli have now been given the all-clear to offer him a way out, quoting a fee of around €30m, and adding that the 28-year-old has 'expressed a desire' to join Carlo Ancelotti's side.

They say that a move could be announced not long after Champions League business it out of the way, and Spurs have a clearer picture on what their plans are beyond that. Nothing is set in stone here, but it does seem like one of the more substantive rumours kicking about.

Watford and Leicester Linked With €50m Move for Rennes Star

DAMIEN MEYER/GettyImages

Ismaila Sarr's 12 goals and eight assists in all competitions this season have earned him a reputation as one of French football's hottest prospects, and if reports are to be believed, then he could be about to be rewarded with a big money move...to a mid-table Premier League side.

The 21-year-old, according to Le10 Sport, has attracted interest from known financial heavyweights Watford and Leicester, who will compete with Serie A minnows Inter and AS Roma to land his signature.

The story gets even more bizarre as it draws parallels to Ousmane Dembele, who Rennes sold to Borussia Dortmund for a cut-price deal back in 2016. It claims his development since has convinced Rennes not to sell themselves short this time around, and they want €50m to part with the winger. You'd think that would price out the named Premier League interest, but the way the market goes, you never really know.

West Ham Told to Cough Up €15m for Greek Playmaker

ARIS MESSINIS/GettyImages

West Ham are reported to have been told to up their bid for Olympiacos midfielder Kostas Fortounis, if they are to harbour any hopes of landing him this summer.





This one comes from Greek outlet Sdna, who report that the Hammers have a €10m offer on the table for the attacking midfielder, who netted 12 goals this season. They have been told by the Greek side on no uncertain terms that it will take €15m if they are to enter negotiations with the player.

The report notes that it is looking increasingly unlikely that the 26-year-old will extend his deal beyond June 2020, and as such his current side are open to negotiations, but if no-one meets their asking price then they are prepared to hold onto him until his deal runs out. It is 'likely' that he will remain in Athens, it seems, so take from this what you will.