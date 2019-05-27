West Ham Make First Move for Barcelona Midfielder Andre Gomes With £18m Bid

By 90Min
May 27, 2019

West Ham have launched an £18m bid for Barcelona midfielder André Gomes, who continues to interest both Everton and Tottenham.

The 25-year-old spent last season on loan at Goodison Park, representing Marco Silva's Everton 27 times in the Premier League, impressing with his touch and ability to dictate proceedings from the middle of the park.

Victor Decolongon/GettyImages

As a result, a number of teams are keen to secure him on a permanent basis this summer, and The Times report that Manuel Pellegrini's West Ham are the first team to show their hand; making an £18m bid for the Barcelona star as they look to reinforce their creative midfield options ahead of next season.

The report goes onto state, however, that Barça value Gomes at around twice that amount, having cost an initial €35m plus €20m in performance related add-ons when he joined in 2016. He still has two years remaining on his deal at Camp Nou, but it's likely a sale will be sanctioned if their asking price is met.

It's thought that the Hammers have already made a series of enquiries for Gomes, but this bid is their first significant move to ward off interest from rivals Tottenham, and Everton - who are keen to make Gomes' stay on Merseyside a permanent one.

When asked about the Portuguese midfielder earlier this season, Everton boss Silva said: "We have to do everything to sign” [Gomes]. I know all the rumours around, but the most important thing is what comes from Andre and what comes from our club, our board, is also important.

“He didn’t have nothing new for me to say now. I am 100 per cent sure when something is decided in his mind I will be one of the first people to know and this is the most important thing.”

Tottenham have also long shown an interest in the Portuguese, with the need for a player of Gomes' ilk being all the more necessary following Mousa Dembele's departure in January.

The Hammers, meanwhile, need added competition in a midfield that boasts Mark Noble, Declan Rice and Jack Wilshere, but lacks energetic box-to-box engine men.

