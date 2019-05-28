Barcelona 'Open Negotiations' With PSG Over Potential Swap Deal Between Neymar & Ousmane Dembele

Neymar's future with Paris Saint-Germain has been the subject of intense speculation in recent weeks, and now reports from Spain have claimed that Barcelona have opened negotiations with PSG over a potential swap deal with the Brazilian and Ousmane Dembele.

Alongside Barcelona, Real Madrid have been heavily linked with a move for Neymar, and manager Thomas Tuchel recently admitted PSG may be unable to prevent either Neymar or Kylian Mbappe leaving the club this summer.

The claim of the negotiations between Barcelona and PSG come from RAC1, who state that talks are only at an early stage at the minute.

They suggest the Blaugrana are keen to bring Neymar back to Camp Nou and would offer Dembele in return in an attempt to avoid paying a hefty transfer fee. However, with PSG eager to recoup most of their initial €222m investment, Barcelona may still have to include some money in this deal.

The entire situation is described as "very complicated", although RAC1 believe that everything is in place for this deal to go through.

Neymar is said to be desperate to return to Barcelona, while Dembele has already received an offer from the Ligue 1 giants, so both parties could be eager to conclude the deal.

Interestingly, this is not the first time that such a deal has been suggested. Back in November 2018, it was reported that Dembele was looking for a way out of Camp Nou, and Barcelona were ready to use the Frenchman to try bring Neymar back for a second spell at the club.

At the time, Dembele had faced plenty of questions about his attitude, but he has managed to turn things around since then. With Philippe Coutinho struggling for form, Dembele was given plenty of chances to impress, and he managed a return of 14 goals and nine assists in all competitions.

However, he is yet to convince every fan that he was worth his €145m transfer fee, and some have been left wanting more from Dembele's performances. He has been an integral part of Ernesto Valverde's lineup, but these latest reports suggest his time at the club could be coming to an end.