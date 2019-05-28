Colón defeated River Plate 3–1 on aggregate to advance in the Copa Sudamericana on Tuesday night, but not before some late-game drama.

Two players were shown red cards in stoppage time as an on-field fight broke out on the pitch. One Colón player was pushed by a River Plate member before being bulldozed by another as the fracas ensued.

Block or charge?! 👀



Things got ugly in the final minutes of @ColonOficial vs. @cariveruruguay. Red cards shown to both sides once the police left the field 😡😳 #Sudamericana pic.twitter.com/DNkP9DsIhQ — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) May 29, 2019

Colón's Fernando Zuqui and River Plate's Sebastián Píríz each picked up red cards once police left the field and order was restored.

It was a bitter night in particular for River Plate. The Uruguayan club gained an early lead on Mauro Da Luz' 16th-minute goal before Colón evened the contest just two minutes later when Christian Bernardi scored. Later, in the 25th minute, Wilson Morelo gave Colón a lead the Argentine side would see through the rest of the night.