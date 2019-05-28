South American Soccer Match Ends With On-Field Fracas, Two Players Red-Carded

Colón defeated River Plate 3–1 on aggregate to advance in the Copa Sudamericana.

By Kaelen Jones
May 28, 2019

Colón defeated River Plate 3–1 on aggregate to advance in the Copa Sudamericana on Tuesday night, but not before some late-game drama.

Two players were shown red cards in stoppage time as an on-field fight broke out on the pitch. One Colón player was pushed by a River Plate member before being bulldozed by another as the fracas ensued. 

Colón's Fernando Zuqui and River Plate's Sebastián Píríz each picked up red cards once police left the field and order was restored.

It was a bitter night in particular for River Plate. The Uruguayan club gained an early lead on Mauro Da Luz' 16th-minute goal before Colón evened the contest just two minutes later when Christian Bernardi scored. Later, in the 25th minute, Wilson Morelo gave Colón a lead the Argentine side would see through the rest of the night.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message