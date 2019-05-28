Colón defeated River Plate 3–1 on aggregate to advance in the Copa Sudamericana.
Colón defeated River Plate 3–1 on aggregate to advance in the Copa Sudamericana on Tuesday night, but not before some late-game drama.
Two players were shown red cards in stoppage time as an on-field fight broke out on the pitch. One Colón player was pushed by a River Plate member before being bulldozed by another as the fracas ensued.
Block or charge?! 👀— beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) May 29, 2019
Things got ugly in the final minutes of @ColonOficial vs. @cariveruruguay. Red cards shown to both sides once the police left the field 😡😳 #Sudamericana pic.twitter.com/DNkP9DsIhQ
Colón's Fernando Zuqui and River Plate's Sebastián Píríz each picked up red cards once police left the field and order was restored.
It was a bitter night in particular for River Plate. The Uruguayan club gained an early lead on Mauro Da Luz' 16th-minute goal before Colón evened the contest just two minutes later when Christian Bernardi scored. Later, in the 25th minute, Wilson Morelo gave Colón a lead the Argentine side would see through the rest of the night.