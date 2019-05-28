Fabian Delph Rumours, Surprise Mario Balotelli Links, Shinji Kagawa Interest: West Ham News Roundup

Having been amused by the playoff finals over the bank holiday weekend, we now have the Europa League and Champions League finals to sink our teeth into for the remainder of this week.

Down at West Ham, though, we're in full holiday mode. Some players are away on international duty but many others have their feet up, a pina colada in hand and a copy of the Financial Times to peruse.

But in the boardroom, things are very different. Transfer targets are being discussed and plans are being put in place for next season. To aid that process, we need rumours. Lots of them.

So to help you digest the latest West Ham transfer talk, here's your rundown of the latest gossip...

Delph Identified as Versatile Option

This first rumour isn't one to set the heart racing, but it is one that could perhaps be perceived as a shrewd move by Hammers boss Manuel Pellegrini.

That is, of course, if there is any interest whatsoever in signing Manchester City defender/midfielder/all around wherever you want to put him star Fabian Delph.

The 29-year-old is now a double Premier League winner, although he's not been one of the standout performers in Pep's relentless points machine. Consequently, Football Insider hint at interest in bringing him to the London Stadium.

Might not be such a bad shout after all, given he can play central midfield or fill many voids on the left hand side.

Pellegrini Wants...BALOTELLI!?

No, no, no he doesn't. Please tell me that he doesn't.

Just as we thought West Ham wanted to get out of transfer banter land, Turkish news outlet Fotomac (via Sport Witness) claim the Hammers are prepared to rival Fenerbahce to land Mario Balotelli on a free transfer this summer.

He's out of contract at Marseille next month (shock, horror that nobody will offer him more than a one-year deal) and it's highly likely that the 28-year-old will be bringing his time in Ligue 1 to an end.

To the London Stadium he goes? Let's hope not.

Creative Midfield Search Leads to Kagawa

That's what we're led to believe in Germany now, with the extremely unpronounceable Ruhr Nachrichten suggesting that West Ham are eyeing a move for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Shinji Kagawa,

He has Premier League experience after spending two years at Manchester United, where he sampled the Red Devils last title success under the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson.

Some would say that Kagawa is a little past his sell by date, given that Dortmund farmed him out on loan to Besiktas last season - but that's only what some would say.

Defensive Target Keen on Premier League Switch

All these rumours that have little to no foundation really are fun, aren't they? Well, here's one that might have a little traction after all.

That's because West Ham were first linked with Alaves' Guillermo Maripan a few months ago, and no other real contenders have been mentioned - not as regularly as the Hammers at least.

The latest news comes first from Mundo Deportivo, who claim that progress has not been made because 'continuity' over Manuel Pellegrini's future at the London Stadium is 'not clear'; which is code for they want to make sure the Chilean boss is staying before pressing ahead.

Secondly, from Goal's Spanish branch, with news that Maripan has publicly expressed his admiration for the Premier League, and his desire to play in it.

“Since I was little, I always liked the Premier League. It’s a great challenge on a personal level. It’s my second season in Europe, I feel very good in Spain, but I would like to go to the Premier League.”

So he wants it. But do we want it? Hmmm, unsure.