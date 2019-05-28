Fan Influence App Socios Launch AR Football Token Hunt After Partnering With Juve, PSG and West Ham

'Fan influence' app Socios.com has announced a new feature ahead of its summer launch – a geo-location based augmented reality (AR) feature.





Token Hunt allows users to collect Fan Tokens from all partner football clubs for free - as well as the in-app digital currency, Chiliz ($CHZ) - from anywhere in the world using a smartphone, allowing fans of Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain, West Ham and more (yet to be announced) to vote on some of their clubs' decisions, and access exclusive club content and club-branded games.

Socios.com will launch Token Hunt towards the end of July 2019 as part of the Socios.com Summer Tour, allowing fans to familiarise themselves with the platform ahead of the official launch. Fans will be able to load their in-app digital wallets for free for a limited period before the first Fan Token Offerings in September, and before voting in the first live polls in October.





A total supply of $2m* worth of $CHZ will be available for fans to hunt over the summer period, as well as hundreds of thousands of Fan Tokens, leaving users able to join the hunt on a daily basis from anywhere in the world.

Token Hunt works by layering virtual content - in this case, 3D animations of a club's Fan Tokens - on top of real-world locations and objects. Based on physical location, determined via GPS and a device's embedded digital compass, fans are able to 'capture' Tokens through their smartphone’s camera. Once a $CHZ or Fan Token is captured, it is added to the fans' in-app digital wallet.

Socios.com CEO Alexandre Dreyfus said: "Token Hunt has always been a key feature on the Socios.com app, but we wanted to launch ahead of time to allow fans to 'power up' their digital wallets over the summer period, to be in pole position when the first Fan Token Offerings begin in the Autumn.

ICYMi: Our soon to be released app will come with a geo-location based AR feature.



“Token Hunt” will allow users to hunt for millions of Fan Tokens as well as our in-app digital currency, @Chiliz ($CHZ) - from anywhere in the world#bemorethanafan pic.twitter.com/HCbWvyq9si — Socios.com (@socios) May 27, 2019

"The more Fan Tokens a user collects, the more influence they have over club decisions. The more $CHZ a fan collects, the more Fan Tokens they can eventually buy, increasing the rewards and experiences they can redeem. Fan Tokens will be available anywhere in the world, giving football fans the ability to connect with their club regardless of location."

Additional football clubs and sports verticals will be added to Socios.com later in the year, all with additional Token Hunts. In the future, this feature will allow fans to collect free tokens at special fan events around the world and/or during certain matches.

The number of tokens available during the Daily Global Token Hunts will be limited per user, but a concentrated supply of both Fan Tokens and $CHZ will be available in certain major cities across Asia and Europe as part of the Socios.com Summer Tour.

The boss, @alex_dreyfus hunting for Juventus Fan Tokens in Seoul, South Korea.



Soon you will also be able to hunt for millions of Fan Tokens from anywhere in the world using just your smartphone.#bemorethanafan #TokenHunt pic.twitter.com/MDX2xLDA0O — Socios.com (@socios) May 28, 2019

The tour is set to begin in Singapore this July. In these cities, 'Token Hunters' will be able to collect dozens of tokens, until that city's supply is exhausted or the time expires.

Confirmed cities and dates of the Socios.com Summer Tour will be announced in due course, once further club partners have been confirmed.