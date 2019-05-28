Jan Vertonghen Provides Injury Update Ahead of Champions League Final

Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen has assured that he will be fit to play in the Champions League final against Liverpool on Saturday after recovering from an ankle injury.

Vertonghen played the full 90 minutes against Ajax in the semi-final second leg, but concerns were raised over his potential involvement in the final when he left the match on crutches with his ankle in a protective boot. He was subsequently left out of Tottenham's final Premier League squad of the season against Everton.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

Much to Tottenham supporter's relief, Vertonghen has now insisted that he will be fit to feature against Liverpool on Saturday, telling VTM Nieuws (via the Evening Standard): “I have fully trained with the squad last week.





"I feel good - super good. I have a history of ankle injuries, but I was only worried for half an hour - just after the Ajax game.

"The first assessments were positive - and you have to know that our physios are always very cautious. That gave me confidence. Still you have to wait for the scans, but they confirmed the diagnosis. After three days I got rid of the protective boot and the crutches.”

Vertonghen joins Harry Kane, Harry Winks and Davinson Sanchez, who have all recently returned to training after respective injury layoffs and are in contention for a place in the Spurs squad to face Liverpool.

🎥 @niels_27 That’s Jan Vertonghen in training - he’s training with the squad for a few days now. “I feel good, super good.” Ready for the Champions League final. 🦸🏽‍♂️ #thfc #coys pic.twitter.com/CUOlHiiAe0 — Kristof Terreur 📰🎥 (@HLNinEngeland) May 27, 2019

Questions are still being asked of Kane, who has not played for over a month since injuring his ankle against Manchester City.

Like Vertonghen, The England striker has insisted that he has fully recovered from injury, recently saying, as per The Guardian: “If the final was tomorrow, I would be fit to play. I feel good. I’m back [training] with the team and there have been no problems so far."