Jurgen Klopp Admits CL Triumph Would Be His Best Moment as a Manager & Aims Dig at Pep Guardiola

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted it would be the greatest moment of his managerial career if he were to guide the Reds to their sixth Champions League triumph.

The German is aiming to win his first piece of silverware as Liverpool manager when his side take on Tottenham at Wanda Metropolitano this weekend, in what will be his third Champions League final as a manager.

ANTHONY DEVLIN/GettyImages

Klopp has previously spoken of his pleasure at guiding Mainz into the Bundesliga and Borussia Dortmund to back-to-back league titles, although did admit that victory over Spurs in Madrid would be the pinnacle of his career.

As quoted by the Daily Star, he said: "To bring the team to the Champions League final is the biggest moment in my career? No that was 2004, getting promoted with Mainz.

"If you had known the money we had, the circumstances we had, nobody needed us in the first league. The biggest moment of my career was 2004 in getting Mainz promoted. Winning the Champions League final with Liverpool would be the new one."

Securing the Champions League League would cap a tremendous season for Liverpool in which they narrowly missed out on winning the Premier League. They finished one point behind Manchester City on 97 points - the third-highest points tally in the competition's history.

Despite describing him as "the best manager in the world", Klopp also aimed a thinly-veiled dig at City boss Pep Guardiola regarding his recent record in the Champions League, as he's failed to reach the final since 2011.

When asked about Guardiola's claim that the Premier League is more important than the Champions League, as quoted by the Liverpool Echo, Klopp replied: "That is how it is. Pep has that to say probably because he was not in Champions League final for a while!

"Don't get it wrong, we all know he is the best manager in the world and he deserves all the praise he gets. But if you ask me the question as Liverpool manager, I have to say the Premier League (is the more important).

"People say it is the Premier League and we have to say that because we tried everything. We want to go as far as possible, that means we want to win that.

"During the season we have to fight against them for the Premier League title and there is another competition. This year we were a little bit better than them in the Champions League."