Juventus Sporting Director Reveals Pep Guardiola Was Never Considered as Replacement for Max Allegri

Pep Guardiola was never considered as a replacement for Massimiliano Allegri as Juventus head coach, according to the club’s sporting director Fabio Paratici.

Allegri left I Bianconeri following his team’s 2-0 defeat to Sampdoria in the last game of the season. The Italian departs after winning five consecutive Serie A titles in his five seasons with Juventus.

The rumours of Pep Guardiola leaving Manchester City for the Italian giants were dismissed by the Premier League champions, and Paratici himself later confirmed Juve never intended to sign the Catalonian who is under contract at the Etihad.

Speaking to DAZN last week, Paratici said: “I think we live in a strange world. We did not have any contact, we never even thought about it, because [Guardiola] is under contract. It all seems very strange to me.





“We have clear ideas, we have already said it, we are doing our evaluations, and there are still many competitions in progress.





“Until all the competitions end, it seems to me right, out of respect for everyone to remain in this situation.”

Paratici also added that Paulo Dybala will not be leaving Juventus this summer. The rumours of the Argentine leaving the Old Lady emerged after Dybala’s brother, Gustavo, claimed the forward wanted to leave the Serie A champions.

Dybala now seems set to stay at Juve and is under contract at Allianz Stadium until 2022, having renewed his deal in April 2017.

“He is one of our players, we have great confidence in him, the investment we made four years ago, and the renewal of the contract is proof of this,” Paratici said. “Dybala is a Juventus player, a very important player for us.”