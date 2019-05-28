Man Utd Eye €50m Move for Edinson Cavani But Face Competition From Atletico Madrid

Manchester United are eager to launch a €50m bid for Paris Saint-Germain hitman Edinson Cavani, although their failure to qualify for next season's Champions League could stop this deal in its tracks.

There are doubts over Cavani's long-term suitability in Paris, with Thomas Tuchel thought to be keen on a more technical style of football, with Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Angel Di Maria all favoured at times throughout the season.

ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/GettyImages

As a result, he could be offloaded this summer to raise some much-needed funds, and France Football claim that United have joined the race to sign Cavani.

The 32-year-old remains one of the world's top strikers, having netted an impressive 23 goals this season, and it is thought that he could be worth around €50m, which would not be a problem for United.

The Red Devils are set to spend heavily this summer as they look to bounce back from a disappointing season in which they failed to qualify for next year's Champions League. This lack of elite European competition is said to be a concern for Cavani, who is still very much aware that a player of his calibre should be dining at the top table.

As a result, a move to Old Trafford may be off, especially if any other elite sides look to lure Cavani away from Paris.

Atletico Madrid are named as likely suitors, given they will lose Antoine Griezmann and potentially Diego Costa as well. Los Rojiblancos will be on the lookout for a new talisman, but they would need to find a way of being able to match Cavani's current salary in Paris, which is said to be around €18m per season.

A return to Napoli, with whom Cavani fired himself to stardom between 2010 and 2013, could also be on the cards. The Uruguay international struck a breathtaking 104 goals in just 138 games for the Partenopei, and he remains hugely popular amongst fans and staff at the club.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

However, they would also struggle to match his wage demands, so they are hoping that Cavani would be open to accepting a reduced contract to return to the club who helped make him who he is.

Both Atletico and Napoli can offer Champions League football to Cavani who, at 32, may not have many more years left at the top of his game. With this said to be decisive in Cavani's decision, a move to United certainly seems unlikely.