Naby Keita Officially Ruled Out Of Champions League Final Through Injury

By 90Min
May 28, 2019

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita will miss the Champions League final against Tottenham on Saturday after failing to recover from a groin injury.

Keita suffered the injury during Liverpool's semi-final first leg clash against Barcelona and he has not made an appearance since, missing the second leg as well as the conclusion to Liverpool's Premier League season.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

As was initially expected (via Sky Sports), Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has now confirmed that Keita will not be playing any part in the final for Liverpool after failing to fully recover.

It comes as a blow for the Reds, as Keita was finally piecing together a string of decent performances after an initially difficult start to life in England.

Despite his injury, Keita has still been named in Guinea's provisional squad for the Africa Cup of Nations this summer, indicating that he may be able to recover in time for the competition which is set to take place in June.

In more positive news for Liverpool supporters, Jurgen Klopp has revealed that the previously injured Roberto Firmino could be fit to feature against Tottenham after he also missed the end of the domestic season through injury.

"No chance for Naby, he's progressing well," Klopp said, as reported by journalist James Pearce.

"Bobby trained then we took him out. But he will be in training again tomorrow. I'm sure he will be fine."

With Firmino in contention to start, it would be safe to assume that semi-final hero Divock Origi would be the most likely to fall out of the starting XI, despite finishing the season strongly with important goals against Newcastle and Barcelona.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message