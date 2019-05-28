Wojciech Szczesny Undergoes Successful Operation on Right Knee After Missing Sampdoria Defeat

Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny has undergone successful surgery on his right knee, the club have confirmed.





The Poland international was named on Juve's substitutes' bench for their season closer against Sampdoria, Carlo Pinsoglio stepping in for Massimiliano Allegri's final game in charge of La Vecchia Signora.





The club have now confirmed Szczesny's surgery was successful and he'll now undergo a period of rehabilitation.

A statement on their website reads: "Wojciech Szczesny was today operated on by Dr Cugat in Barcelona. He had arthroscopic surgery on his right knee. The process was perfectly successful and the player will immediately begin physiotherapy/rehabilitation treatment."

Szczesny has emerged as one of Europe's finest goalkeepers since making his final appearances for Arsenal in 2015, leaving for Roma on loan before becoming Gianluigi Buffon's understudy at Juve during the 2017/18 season.

Since Buffon's departure Szczesny has featured regularly between the sticks for I Bianconeri, playing 28 Serie A games and making ten appearances in the Champions League this season, intermittently being dropped for Italy international Mattia Perin.





Juve are set for a big summer following the exit of Allegri, with a new manager yet to be appointed, while they could also dip into the transfer market as the Serie A champions look to improve on their latest Champions League disappointment.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

Tipped by many as favourites for Europe's elite club competition at the start of the campaign, especially after the signing of tournament specialist Cristiano Ronaldo, Juve exited the competition at the hands of Ajax in the quarter finals.