Women's World Cup Group A Preview: France, South Korea, Norway, Nigeria

The 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup is upon as 24 nations descend on France this summer to compete for the ultimate prize.

Here's your preview to Group A, featuring France, South Korea, Norway and Nigeria.

France

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

FIFA Ranking: 4th

Best World Cup: 4th (2011)

Coach: Corinne Diacre -The 44-year-old was formerly a French international herself and went to one World Cup and three European Championships as a player. She was an assistant coach with Les Bleus from 2007 until 2013, before returning to the fold to take the top job in 2017.

Player to Watch: Eugenie Le Sommer - She has been there and done it all for Lyon at club level after recently winning an incredible sixth Champions League trophy. With a fine international strike rate of a goal every other game, the time to conquer the world is now.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Rising Star: Delphine Cascarino, 22 - Previously won the Under-17 World Cup in 2012 and has made the transition to the senior setup after establishing herself with Lyon at club level.

Expectations: With a strong domestic club scene and a talented squad on home soil, French fans will want to see their team capture a second World Cup trophy in the space of 12 months.

Any Other Business? Oddly, this will only be France's fourth Women's World Cup after failing to qualify for the tournament on four previous occasions in 1991, 1995, 1999 and 2007.

South Korea

Michael Dodge/GettyImages

FIFA Ranking: 14th

Best World Cup: Round of 16 (2015)

Coach: Yoon Deok-yeo - Appointed in 2013 after a coaching at various men's clubs in South Korea, as well as the country's Under-17 men's national team. He was himself once an international player, representing the men's team between 1989 and 1991.

Player to Watch: Ji So-yun - The Chelsea star has been plying her trade in England since moving from Japan in 2014 and has won five domestic trophies and played in two Champions League semi finals. She has been in the PFA Team of the Year four times in five years.

Albert Perez/GettyImages

Rising Star: Han Chae-rin - A goal against the United States on her senior debut in 2017 was a strong way for the midfielder, now 22 years of to begin her international career.

Expectations: The South Koreans will be looking to at least replicate a successful 2015 tournament, during which they reached the knockout rounds of a World Cup for the first time.

Any Other Business? As many as 10 of the 23 players in the squad are drawn from club side Hyundai Steel Red Angels, who have been South Korean champions six times since 2013.

Norway

Trond Tandberg/GettyImages

FIFA Ranking: 12th

Best World Cup: Winners (1995)

Coach: Martin Sjogren - The Swede began coaching women's football in his homeland in his twenties and was appointed by top club Linkopings in 2012. He then made the step into international coaching when Norway came calling in 2016.

Player to Watch: Caroline Graham Hansen - The attacking midfielder has recently signed a deal with growing European force Barcelona and will move to Spain after the World Cup after five successful years with perennial German champions Wolfsburg.

Trond Tandberg/GettyImages

Rising Star: Ingrid Syrstad Engen, 21 - Likely the player who will replace Hansen at Wolfsburg after agreeing a transfer earlier this year, but remaining at existing club LSK until the summer.

Expectations: Getting out of the group will be the minimum expectation for a nation whose standing in the global game has somewhat fallen. Going beyond the quarter finals will be tough.

Any Other Business? The absence of Ada Hegerberg promises to cast a huge shadow on Norway, with the increasingly high profile Ballon d'Or winner retiring from international football in 2017 over inequality and a lack of respect, and refusing to reverse her decision.

Nigeria

Gallo Images/GettyImages

FIFA Ranking: 38th

Best World Cup: Quarter Finals (1999)

Coach: Thomas Dennerby - Most famous for a seven-year stint in charge of Sweden's women's national team from 2005 until 2012, during which time the country finished third at the 2011 World Cup. Took over the Nigeria job last year.

Player to Watch: Asisat Oshoala - The former Liverpool and Arsenal player recently played for Barcelona in the Champions League final after returning to Europe from China earlier this year. She was previously BBC Women's Footballer of the Year in 2015 and is still only 24.

CRISTINA ALDEHUELA/GettyImages

Rising Star: Anam Imo, 18 - Contracted to the esteemed Rosengard club in Sweden and won't even celebrate her 19th birthday until November.

Expectations: It has been 20 years since Nigeria have been beyond the group stage, while they have won just one World Cup game since then. Getting a positive result would be a start.

Any Other Business? Nigeria are one of only seven countries in Women's World Cup history to have qualified for every tournament, more than Canada, China, England and France.

Group A Fixtures

Date Teams Kick-Off Venue 7 June 2019 France vs South Korea 9pm Parc des Princes, Paris 8 June 2019 Norway vs Nigeria 9pm Stade Auguste-Delaune, Reims 12 June 2019 Nigeria vs South Korea 3pm Stade des Alpes, Grenoble 12 June 2019 France vs Norway 9pm Allianz Riviera, Nice 17 June 2019 Nigeria vs France 9pm Roazhon Park, Rennes 17 June 2019 South Korea vs Norway 9pm Stade Auguste-Delaune, Reims

*All dates and times are local

For the full squad lists for France, South Korea, Norway and Nigeria, as well as every other country competing at this summer's Women's World Cup, click here.