Amazon Confirm 'Intimate' Four-Part Documentary Following Borussia Dortmund's 2019/20 Campaign

By 90Min
May 29, 2019

Amazon Prime have confirmed a new documentary series covering Borussia Dortmund's rollercoaster 2019/20 season will be released on 9 August. 

The Bundesliga title came down to the final match of the season but ultimately Bayern Munich got the best of BVB on their way to a seventh consecutive league title. The Bavarians struggled in the early part of the campaign, allowing Dortmund to hold the top spot in the league for the majority of the season but Die Borussen couldn't hold on when it mattered most. 

The four-part mini-series is expected to be similar to ones released in recent years following Manchester City (also on Amazon Prime) and Juventus (Netflix), giving fans an intimate look at the squad throughout their campaign. 

According to the official Bundesliga site, award-winning director Aljoscha Pause is working on the production set to be released to all Amazon Prime subscribers in over 200 countries in August. The film will focus on the 2019/20 campaign as well as feature captain Marco Reus, midfielder Axel Witsel and manager Lucien Favre.

Dortmund's managing director Carsten Cramer was quoted speaking about the film, stating: "Aljoscha Pause has once again demonstrated his incredible filmmaking talent and has succeeded not only in discreetly producing a fascinating insight into the everyday goings on at a football club, but also in showing BVB how it really is. 

"Authentic in its raw emotions, sometimes over the moon with joy, sometimes bitterly disappointed, but always ready to bounce back from one moment to the next."

The film is set to give some real insight into the roller-coaster title race BVB endured over the past 10-months and will also include contributions from former managers and players to provide some background into the culture of the club. 

Dortmund are set to take on MLS side Seattle Sounders in their first tune-up match for next season in mid-J followed by a meeting with Liverpool in the United States just a few days later. 

