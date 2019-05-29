Andy Robertson Insists He Doesn't Know Where Runners-Up Medal Is as Liverpool Star Eyes UCL Glory

Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson insists that he hasn't paid any attention to the Champions League runners-up medal he picked up last year, adding that he wants to make their defeat in Kyiv 'irrelevant' by beating Tottenham on Saturday.

The Scotland international has been one of Liverpool's star players over the last two seasons and he's been key in securing back-to-back Champions League finals for the club, with just Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham standing in their way from European glory.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

But despite reaching the final in his first season with the club last year, Robertson claims he'll only be able to look back at last season as a positive if Liverpool win the Champions League this weekend.

"I actually still don't know where it is, I think it's in the kitchen," Robertson said about last year's runners-up medal, quoted by The Daily Mail.

"But look, that's irrelevant. Hopefully, I come back with a winners' one this time and we can maybe compare them. I could bring last year's one out and maybe enjoy it a little more.

"Hopefully this time we have a better medal around our neck that we can celebrate. But we know how difficult it is going to be. We need to put in 100 per cent effort because we all know how good Tottenham are.

"I might look back in pride at last season if we can go one step further this season. Maybe then I'll say: 'Do you know what? Last season wasn't too bad'.

"But when you are playing for this club there is a demand on you to win. That's all you think about - winning games and trying to win trophies.

For years we had terrible terrible defence but now we have a world class defence that attacks and defends brilliantly. For season:



Andrew Robertson: 11 assists



Trent Alexander-Arnold: 9 assists, 1 goal



Virgil van Dijk: 5 goals, 4 assists — LFC Watch (@Mobyhaque1) April 22, 2019

"We have not managed that yet and it's something we need to try and do. We have had a couple of chances - especially since this manager came in - and it is about time that we took one.

"I'm sure we will produce a trophy, if not on Saturday then very soon."