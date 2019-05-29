Champions League: Remembering the Last Meeting Between Liverpool & Spurs in a Major Final

With Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur set to square off in the Champions League final, excitement around the game has been building across Europe.

Both sets of fans harbour a genuine belief that their side can go all the way and bring home Europe's most prestigious trophy, but there is not a lot of history to back up their feelings. In fact, the two teams have only met once in a major cup final, and that came back in 1982.

On this day in 1982 @LFC played @SpursOfficial in the League Cup Final. But who won the cup that day? #lfc #thfc pic.twitter.com/0Wgqvyouk1 — Carabao Cup (@Carabao_Cup) March 13, 2015

Bob Paisley's Liverpool came up against a Spurs side led by Keith Burkinshaw in the League Cup final, and they played out a thoroughly entertaining affair.

The Reds were the clear favourites, having won the cup in the previous season. They had overcome the likes of Middlesbrough and Arsenal on route to the final, and were looking to win yet another trophy during a fruitful period for the club.

However, Spurs were no slouches, boasting the likes of Garth Crooks, Glenn Hoddle and Micky Hazard in their ranks. They managed to take the lead in the game, as Steve Archibald fired past Bruce Grobelaar after only 11 minutes to open the scoring.

They could have had a second, had it not been for a goal-line clearance from Graeme Souness. Spurs were three minutes from winning the trophy, only for Ronnie Whelan to grab a late equaliser to send the game to extra-time, as he struck beyond Spurs goalkeeper - and Liverpool legend - Ray Clemence.

Paisley famously would not let his team sit down during the interval, in an attempt to prove to their opponents that they were more than ready for the fight ahead of them.

1982 League Cup Final. Liverpool v Spurs.

Bob Paisley and Keith Burkinshaw lead the teams out pic.twitter.com/RCgKhNlEui — The League Magazine (@Theleaguemag) April 25, 2013

Clearly, it worked. Whelan added a second in the 111th minute, before prolific forward Ian Rush netted a third late on to bring the cup back to Anfield.

Recent history shows Liverpool have had the upper hand against Spurs, winning nine of the last 14 meetings between the two teams. However, none of those games were as important as Saturday's match, and both will be doing all they can to win.