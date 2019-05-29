Chelsea and Arsenal are set to square off in the Europa League final on Wednesday, May 29. Kickoff from the Baku Olympic Stadium in Baku, Azerbaijan, is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET.

Arsenal is looking to win its first Europa League title, one that would cement the club's place in next season's Champions League despite a fifth-place finish in the Premier League. The Gunners, coached by three-time Europa League winner Unai Emery, sprinted past Valencia in the Europa League semifinals, advancing to the final on a 7-3 aggregate victory. Arsenal last appeared in the Europa League (then called the UEFA Cup) final in 2000, losing to Turkish squad Galatasaray.

Chelsea, meanwhile, is in search of its second Europa League crown in seven years after winning it all by defeating Benfica in 2013. The Blues, who finished third in the Premier League and are already guaranteed a place in next season's Champions League, struggled to dispatch Eintracht Frankfurt in their semifinal matchup, needing penalties to go through to the title bout.

Here's how to watch Wednesday's contest:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: TNT, Univision Deportes, UniMas

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Subscribers can also watch via B/R Live.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV.