Europa League Final Live Stream, TV Channel: Watch Chelsea vs. Arsenal

How to Chelsea face Arsenal in the Europa League final on Wednesday, May 29.

By Michael Shapiro
May 29, 2019

Chelsea and Arsenal are set to square off in the Europa League final on Wednesday, May 29. Kickoff from the Baku Olympic Stadium in Baku, Azerbaijan, is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET.

Arsenal is looking to win its first Europa League title, one that would cement the club's place in next season's Champions League despite a fifth-place finish in the Premier League. The Gunners, coached by three-time Europa League winner Unai Emery, sprinted past Valencia in the Europa League semifinals, advancing to the final on a 7-3 aggregate victory. Arsenal last appeared in the Europa League (then called the UEFA Cup) final in 2000, losing to Turkish squad Galatasaray. 

Chelsea, meanwhile, is in search of its second Europa League crown in seven years after winning it all by defeating Benfica in 2013. The Blues, who finished third in the Premier League and are already guaranteed a place in next season's Champions League, struggled to dispatch Eintracht Frankfurt in their semifinal matchup, needing penalties to go through to the title bout. 

Here's how to watch Wednesday's contest:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: TNT, Univision Deportes, UniMas

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. Subscribers can also watch via B/R Live.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

