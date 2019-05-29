Chelsea and Arsenal meet in an all-London edition of the Europa League final, with one of the two Premier League sides set to lift the secondary European trophy in Baku, Azerbaijan on Wednesday.

Arsenal needs the win in order to qualify automatically for next season's Champions League after a fifth-place finish in England. Arsenal's manager, Unai Emery, has won the competition three times, doing so in consecutive seasons with Sevilla from 2014-16. Chelsea, meanwhile, is seeking its second Europa League crown in seven seasons, with the safety net of already having qualified for the UCL with a third-place run this season. It could well be Eden Hazard's last match with the club, with reports of an exit to Real Madrid gaining stream.

The match has been clouded by controversy, with Arsenal's Henrikh Mkhitaryan not traveling with the squad over fear for his safety, due to political tensions between Azerbaijan and his native Armenia. Small fan ticket allotment to both clubs has also been a point of contention in the build-up to one of two all-England European finals this week.

Stay tuned here for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays from throughout the match

Here are the lineups for both sides:

TEAM NEWS: How Chelsea & Arsenal start in Baku

The winner will face off against either Tottenham or Liverpool in the summer's UEFA Super Cup, which pits the Europa League and Champions League winner against one another.