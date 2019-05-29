Chelsea talisman Eden Hazard has announced that he believes he has played his last ever game for the club.

The Belgium international was the star of the show in Chelsea Europa League final success over Arsenal, scoring two goals while also picking up an assist for the match-winning strike.

But all the talk of the final has centered around Hazard's future in west London, having been heavily linked with Real Madrid, and the 28-year-old confirmed after Chelsea's win in Baku that the Europa League final was likely his last outing for the Blues.

"I made my decision two weeks ago and now it just depends on the club," Hazard initially told BT Sport in his post-match interview.

"[I'm waiting for] both, both clubs - I'm just waiting like you wait and the fans wait. You will know in a couple of days."

But Hazard then went on to admit that he believes he's played his last ever game for the club, claiming that it's time for a new challenge now he has now fulfilled his dream of playing in the Premier League.

Hazard said: "I think it's goodbye but you never know - my dream was to play in the Premier League and I did this for seven years, but now might be time for a new challenge."

The Belgium winger has openly admitted that his childhood idol was Zinedine Zidane, and the Frenchman's re-appointment at Real Madrid has only fuelled speculation over an imminent move to the Santiago Bernabéu.