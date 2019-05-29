Eden Hazard Says 'Goodbye' to Chelsea After Europa League Title

Eden Hazard dropped even more hints about an imminent exit from Chelsea.

By 90Min
May 29, 2019

Chelsea talisman Eden Hazard has announced that he believes he has played his last ever game for the club.

The Belgium international was the star of the show in Chelsea Europa League final success over Arsenal, scoring two goals while also picking up an assist for the match-winning strike.

But all the talk of the final has centered around Hazard's future in west London, having been heavily linked with Real Madrid, and the 28-year-old confirmed after Chelsea's win in Baku that the Europa League final was likely his last outing for the Blues.

"I made my decision two weeks ago and now it just depends on the club," Hazard initially told BT Sport in his post-match interview.

"[I'm waiting for] both, both clubs - I'm just waiting like you wait and the fans wait. You will know in a couple of days."

But Hazard then went on to admit that he believes he's played his last ever game for the club, claiming that it's time for a new challenge now he has now fulfilled his dream of playing in the Premier League.

Hazard said: "I think it's goodbye but you never know - my dream was to play in the Premier League and I did this for seven years, but now might be time for a new challenge."

The Belgium winger has openly admitted that his childhood idol was Zinedine Zidane, and the Frenchman's re-appointment at Real Madrid has only fuelled speculation over an imminent move to the Santiago Bernabéu.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message