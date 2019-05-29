Eden Hazard Transfer Saga Nears Conclusion as Real Madrid Unveiling Date Is Set

By 90Min
May 29, 2019

Real Madrid are set to unveil the signing of Chelsea forward Eden Hazard on June 3rd, provided there are no complications in the coming days.

The Belgian is in Baku, Azerbaijan, preparing to take on Arsenal in the Europa League final in what has long been touted as his final game for the Blues. It is understood that, as it stands, Hazard is wholly focussed on securing his sixth major trophy with the club, but once Wednesday's clash is over, he will finally make his move to Madrid.

According to reports from AS, the player will be unveiled in the famous white shirt on June 3rd, two days after the Champions League final, which will be the first one the club have not been a part of since 2015.

Speaking to Onda Cero, as relayed by the same publication, club president Florentino Perez was quick to play down reports that the deal was completed, citing Hazard's involvement in the Europa League final as the reason for this.

He proclaimed: "How are we supposed to talk to a club who are playing in a final? We've been trying for a number of years to make Hazard a Real Madrid player, but we haven't achieved it yet.


"I'd really like Hazard to come to Real Madrid and really hope he does. He is one of the best footballers."

However, this feels like a sincere underplaying of the situation, with the 28-year-old's future, as per the player himself, long been decided.

Despite this, Hazard's loyalty to the west London side has never been in doubt. Even with his expected move from Stamford Bridge, he was recently asked if he would consider moving to another English side, to which he replied: "No chance. I am a Blue! It means a lot to me."

