Harry Wilson 'Decides to Leave Liverpool' in Search of Regular Top-Flight Action

Liverpool winger Harry Wilson has decided to push for a move away from the club this summer, after accepting that his chances of breaking through into the first team next season seem slim.

The 22-year-old enjoyed a sensational campaign on loan with Derby County, but could not guide the Rams past Aston Villa in the Championship playoff final.

With his next move now up in the air, The Mirror claim that Wilson is ready to leave Anfield this summer, as he does not believe he can oust the likes of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah in Jurgen Klopp's first team.

He recently spoke of his desire to play Premier League football with Derby but, with the Rams missing out on promotion, he has now been forced to look elsewhere.

There is expected to be no shortage of interest in Wilson, with clubs from England, Spain and Germany all thought to be keen on pursuing a deal for the Welsh international.

Crystal Palace are serious contenders to sign him, as the Eagles see him as a potential replacement for Wilfried Zaha, who continues to be linked with a blockbuster exit from Selhurst Park.

Elsewhere in England, Newcastle United, Southampton and Brighton and Hove Albion are named as potential suitors, all of whom would be able to offer Wilson the top-flight action which he feels he deserves after racking up 18 goals and six assists in the Championship.

Bundesliga sides Augsburg, Hertha Berlin and Eintracht Frankfurt are also keen on the winger, as are numerous sides from La Liga, and it is thought that Wilson would be open to moving overseas if the right offer came along.

Whether Liverpool will be prepared to sell him is unknown. He is under contract at Anfield until the summer of 2023, so the Reds will be in no rush to sell Wilson, who is viewed by many as one of the brightest prospects at the club.

However, history has proven that they are open to selling their young talent for the right price. Both Dominic Solanke and Jordon Ibe have been sold to Bournemouth in recent years for fees around the £20m mark, so any interested sides may have to offer a similar fee to lure Wilson away from Anfield.