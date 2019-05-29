Kieran Trippier Considering Tottenham Hotspur Future After England Squad Snub

By 90Min
May 29, 2019

Kieran Trippier is said to be considering his Tottenham Hotspur future after the right back was dropped by England’s manager Gareth Southgate ahead of Nations League finals.


The 28-year-old had a superb World Cup in 2018, being one of England’s best performers. His free-kick against Croatia in the semi-final ended his international campaign on a high note, sparking interest from many European heavyweights.

However, a year on from his World Cup heroics, and after an underwhelming campaign with the Lilywhites, Trippier now finds himself out of the England squad and seemingly on the transfer market. 

Due to his poor performances this season, Tottenham are said to be open to selling the right back this summer, if the right offer comes in. Trippier has been linked with moves to both Manchester United and SSC Napoli recently, but any such move will cost upwards of £30m. 

According to the MailOnline, Trippier has also spoken his to his teammates about the possibility of him leaving the north London club this summer, and would therefore be open to move away. 

The news that Trippier would consider a move away comes, ironically, after a report from the Sun revealed that Napoli had dropped their previous interest in the right back due to his age. 

According to the Sun, a 'Napoli source' stated: "We will be pursuing a right back but will be going for a younger player, which is in line with the policy of the club.”

