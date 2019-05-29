Real Madrid to Allow Sergio Ramos to Leave if Right Bid Comes in as Details of Perez Chat Emerge

Real Madrid will allow defender Sergio Ramos to leave the club this summer if the right offer is submitted, following on from the conversation between Ramos and club president Florentino Perez this week.

That much-publicised talk involved Ramos requesting to depart the club on a free, citing interest from the Chinese Super League. And, though Perez ruled out the defender leaving for nothing, it has now emerged that the Spaniard may well be allowed to leave if the price is right.

According to Marca, Perez will toe the same line as he did with Cristiano Ronaldo last summer, after learning that the Portuguese forward wanted to leave for pastures new in February.

In that instance, Los Blancos ultimately received £105m from Juventus for Ronaldo and, while that kind of figure seems out of the question, Perez will be hoping to milk 33-year-old Ramos for all he's worth.

Indeed, as reported by Cadena Ser, we now have certain details from the conversation between the pair in which Ramos asked to leave, which reveal both Perez's - pretty obvious - reasoning behind wanting to get as much as he can for the player, but, more interestingly, Ramos' own justification for wanting to leave.

Perez is said to have declared: "Leaving on a free? If you are leaving I’ll have to go sign a centre back, and it won’t be cheap.”

To this, the captain replied: “You also said you will sign a replacement for Cristiano. You didn’t, and we paid the price."

However, his future has since taken yet another turn, after he posted a video on Instagram of himself training at Madrid's Valdebebas training facilities, alongside a caption containing bicep and football emojis as well as the hashtag 'Hala Madrid'.

The centre back is preparing to join up with the Spain national team for their European Championship qualifiers against the Faroe Islands and Sweden on 7 and 10 June and respectively, after recovering from the hamstring injury that kept him out of the Liga run-in.