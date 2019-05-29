Unai Emery Reveals Plan to Use Departing Trio to 'Touch Something Emotional' in Europa League Final

Arsenal manager Unai Emery is set to use departing trio Aaron Ramsey, Danny Welbeck and Petr Cech as a key part of his preparation for Wednesday's Europa League final against Chelsea.

Ramsey, who will miss the game with a hamstring injury, has already agreed a free transfer to Juventus, while Cech has confirmed that he will retire after the game. As for Welbeck, he is also set to leave when his contract expires after the game, although his next destination has not been announced.

Speaking ahead of the game (via the Daily Mail), Emery insisted that the trio will help the team get ready for the game, adding that Ramsey could even give his pre-game team talk.

He said: "It will be a good opportunity, a good idea [for Ramsey to speak to the squad]. Aaron spoke in the last match at home against Brighton.





"For the final, we want to do something important with some players: Petr Cech, Danny Welbeck, Aaron also. We want to touch something emotional for this match."

Ramsey's imminent departure has left many fans feeling frustrated, given he has been one of Arsenal's most important players for many seasons. Emery admitted that, whilst he did not want to see the Welshman leave, it was incredibly difficult to prevent it.





He added: "His process this year is a strange process. At the beginning, he started the pre-season very excited and well. But after, in his mind, he was thinking 'my future, my future, my future' and he was a little distracted and really I was thinking his performance is not with the balance and regularity.





"But when he decided his future, in this moment it was difficult for us because he decided his contract and I cannot do nothing, but after, really the last three months he was amazing. Amazing.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

"He is with the same spirit I transmit to the team. He received this spirit and he was very close to doing this way for the last matches but injuries finished before he wanted.





"When his future is sorted, he was another player. This is my experience like a coach with other teams. Focus starts in the head. You can have a lot of qualities, a lot of physical capacity but if your mind is not [focused], it is all not working."