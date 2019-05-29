The opening match of the 2019 Women's World Cup is less than two weeks away, and the final squads for each of the 24 teams participating have officially been announced.

The U.S. Women's National Team enters this summer's tournament as the defending champions and will bring back a number of experienced players to France. Carli Lloyd will be playing in her fourth World Cup. Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe, Tobin Heath, Kelley O'Hara, Ali Krieger and Becky Sauerbrunn will all be competing in their third respective tournament.

Newcomers Mallory Pugh and Lindsey Horan will look to make their mark alongside 11 others named to their first ever Women's World Cup roster.

All 23 players representing the US in this year's tournament were featured on seven special Sports Illustrated covers, all of which can be purchased below. A special seven-issue bundle is also available for purchase.

