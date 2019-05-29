West Ham Announce Andy Carroll & Adrian Among Players to Leave the Club This Summer

West Ham have confirmed that they will not extend the contracts of Andy Carroll or goalkeeper Adrian ahead of the new season.

Both players will see their current deals expire this summer and become free agents, having spent a combined 13 years with the Hammers.

West Ham confirmed on Wednesday that both Carroll and Adrian were among a handful of players with first-team experience who will be leaving the club.

"Andy and Adrian have both been great servants to West Ham United throughout their time at the Club and we thank them for their loyalty and commitment to the Claret and Blue cause," joint-chairmen David Sullivan and David Gold told the club's official website.

"Both have provided us and our fellow supporters with some unforgettable moments, whether they were sensational scissor kicks and unstoppable headers in Andy’s case, or penalty saves and goals in Adrian’s."

Among those leaving is January signing Samir Nasri, who made just six appearances for Manuel Pellegrini's side after serving a one-year ban.

"They can both be assured of warm welcomes whenever they return to London Stadium and we wish them, as well as Samir Nasri and the young players whose contracts are up this summer, the very best for their future careers," Sullivan and Gold added.

The most notable departure from West Ham's youth side is Spanish striker Toni Martínez, who made three first-team appearances in east London.

Martínez spent the 2018/19 season on loan with La Liga 2 side CD Lugo, where he scored three goals in 28 appearances in Galicia.