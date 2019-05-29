West Ham Home & Away Kits 2019/20: Leaked Images Feature Iconic 1970s Retro Look for Hammers

Images have surfaced online of the upcoming West Ham home and away kits, with the new home strip set for a retro 1970s look, unlike the recent shirts worn by Manuel Pellegrini's men.

West Ham extended their deal with Umbro earlier this month, meaning their contract with the sport manufacturers is to run through until 2023, and the company has gone about offering a vastly differing design to that of the previous campaign.

⚒😯 West Ham 19-20 Home & Away Kits Leaked: https://t.co/4T9sexklpV — Footy Headlines (@Footy_Headlines) May 29, 2019

The leaked pictures were released by none other than Footy Headlines, with the upper part of the shirt offering a different colour to that of the normally all claret home shirts. A blue upper section features from the chest up, as well as the sleeves, with Umbro opting to showcase more of the blue that has been an integral part of West Ham's 'claret & blue' history since their formation in 1895.

Inside the blue upper part are tonal horizontal stripes, which are a nostalgic nod to the iconic Admiral kits of the late 1970s. Betway will continue to sponsor the club, with the font featuring in white alongside the matching coloured Umbro logo. Another difference this time around is that the shorts and socks are predominantly claret, as opposed to blue or white, with the socks featuring a blue fold-over.

What was your favourite away day this season? ⚒ pic.twitter.com/VsiXMLWWOw — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) May 29, 2019

The Premier League side's away kit features a much more understated and simplified look, with the jersey, shorts and socks all coloured in white.





A very neat claret and blue striping features on the sleeve cuffs and collar come with, while the logos on the chest are both claret with a monochrome club badge on both the shirt and the shorts. This clean look, along with the home kits, will be available to Hammers' fans shortly, however, the release date is not yet confirmed.