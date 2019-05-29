Women's World Cup Group C Preview: Australia, Italy, Brazil & Jamaica

The wait is almost up for the start of the 2019 Women's World Cup, as 24 countries prepare for this summer's tournament in France hoping to claim the greatest international prize in football.

Here's your preview for Group C, featuring Australia, Brazil, Italy and Jamaica.

Australia

JASON CONNOLLY/GettyImages

FIFA Ranking: 6th (2007)

Best World Cup: 6th

Coach: Ante Milicic - The 45-year-old was only instated as the head coach of the national side back in February, having been given a deal through to the end of the 2019 World Cup. When the tournament finishes Milicic will become the inaugural head coach for new A-League club Macarthur FC, having previously played for the national side himself between 2002-2005.

Player to Watch: Sam Kerr - Look no further than the side's captain Sam Kerr, who has already netted four times this year in the build up to the event. At only 25-years-old, the forward is the all-time leading scorer in the NWSL and the player Milicic will be looking for to provide the goals in the Australia side.

Michael Ciaglo/GettyImages

Rising Star: Amy Harrison, 23 - Upon winning the W-League with Sydney FC, Harrison signed with the Washington Spirit in the NWSL following some excellent displays from midfield. She is likely to feature in the heart of midfield where Milicic will hope she can dictate play from the centre of the park.

Expectations: With such a strong lineup for this year's event, few will expect Australia to lift the crown, although being the top seed in their group there will be hopes of finish Group C as winners.

Any Other Business? Australia have only failed to qualify for the tournament once, during the first edition of the Women's World Cup back in 1991, yet have fallen at the quarter-final stage on three occasions.

Italy

Alessandro Sabattini/GettyImages

FIFA Ranking: 15th





Best World Cup: Quarter Finals (1991)





Coach: Milena Bertolini - One of only two females to have had a coaching role with a men's Serie A side, Bertolini has been at the helm of the international fold since 2017. Led her side to the World Cup for the first time in 20 years, winning seven of their eight qualifying matches to catapult the Italians to 15th in the world rankings.





Player to Watch: Sara Gama - With 95 international outings, central defender Gama is the most capped player in the side and plies her trade for Italian giants Juventus. The 30-year-old also has five goals for her country and is an integral part of Bertolini's side.

Tullio M. Puglia/GettyImages

Rising Star: Manuela Giugliano, 21 - Standing at just over five foot, Giugliano is the creative force in the heart of the Italian midfield having netted her first international goal back in 2015.





Expectations: It has been a torrid time for Italy on the international stage, but they have discovered a renewed vigour under Bertolini. The challenge set to the coach was to qualify for the competition, therefore anything better than that will be a bonus for the Italians.





Any Other Business? All but one of their entire squad plays for an Italian side, with defender Elena Linari plying her trade with Atletico Madrid in Spain.





Brazil





CHRISTOPHE SIMON/GettyImages

FIFA Ranking: 10th

Best World Cup: 2nd (2007)

Coach: Vadao - The 62-year-old has been in charge of the national team since 2017, leading the side to the 2018 Copa América Femenina title shortly after his arrival. He previously was in charge of the national side between 2014-2016, but opted to take over at Guarani briefly before returning to take over Brazil.





Player to Watch: Marta - One of the stars of the tournament, Marta has been the face of women's football for many years. With 110 goals in 133 national appearances, this summer's edition could well be her last, with the 33-year-old's Brazil future unsure beyond France.

MAURO PIMENTEL/GettyImages

Rising Star: Ludmila, 24 - Her blistering pace led her to be dubbed 'Road Runner', as the winger looks set to be her nation's speed merchant for the tournament. Her first and only goal for Brazil came in a friendly match against Germany in 2017.





Expectations: 2015 was a really disappointing competition for Brazil, as a round of 16 exit to Australia put an end to their World Cup hopes. How they perform this year remains to be seen, but they are certainly up there with the favourites of making it all the way.





Any Other Business? Stalwarts of the competition, Brazil have never failed to reach a World Cup, while they also have one of the oldest squad, with just six of their 23-player squad aged 24 or under.

Jamaica





Mark Runnacles/GettyImages



FIFA Ranking: 53rd







Best World Cup: N/A





Coach: Hue Menzies - Acts as both Jamaica's head coach and technical director, having been appointed to the role in 2015 after the country's failed attempts to qualify for that year's World Cup. He was awarded the CONCACAF Women's Coach of the Year award in 2018 after leading his side to this year's World Cup.





Player to Watch: Khadija Shaw - With an outstanding goal rate of 29 goals in 21 outings for her country, Shaw will lead the line for Jamaica and could put herself in the shop window of watching clubs due to currently not being on the books at a club side.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Rising Star: Konya Plummer, 21 - Despite her young age, defender Plummer captains Menzies' side with some impressive displays at both club and international level. She guided Jamaica to an impressive third-place finish at the 2018 CONCACAF Women's Championship.





Expectations: In their maiden World Cup campaign, little to no expectations will be set on Jamaica for this summer's showpiece. A tough group awaits them so any kind of positive result will be rightfully lauded as a victory for Menzies' team.





Any Other Business? Known as the 'Reggae Girlz', Jamaica are the first Caribbean side ever to qualify for the Women's World Cup.

Group A Fixtures

Date Teams Kick-Off Venue 9 June 2019 Australia vs Italy 13:30 PM Stade du Hainaut, Valenciennes

9 June 2019 Brazil vs Jamaica 15:30 PM Stade des Alpes, Grenoble

13 June 2019 Australia vs Brazil 18:00 PM Stade de la Mosson, Montpellier

14 June 2019 Jamaica vs Italy 18:00 PM Stade Auguste-Delaune, Reims 18 June 2019 Jamaica vs Australia 21:00 PM Stade des Alpes, Grenoble

18 June 2019 Italy vs Brazil 21:00 PM Stade du Hainaut, Valenciennes





*All dates and times are local