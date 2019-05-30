7 Secondary Transfer Window Targets MLS Clubs Need to Seriously Consider

In just over a month's time, the Secondary Transfer window will open up for MLS clubs to add to their rosters from 7 July to 7 August, and there are many interesting players linked with a move to the United States' first division.

With the European leagues coming to a close in the last few weeks, clubs around the country will mainly be looking for players whose contracts are up overseas or have previously shown some interest in playing in the US.

Obviously not every player signed in the summer will be a huge name but there are several players who can easily transform a number of clubs' poor start to the campaign. No player better represents this impact more than Wayne Rooney. Rooney arrived in D.C. following the Premier League's conclusion in 2018 and dragged his squad into the playoffs after an incredibly slow start.

Here are seven players who could realistically make the move to MLS once the secondary window opens up in July.

Javier Hernandez

I honestly can't think of a time when 'Chicharito' wasn't rumoured to be heading to MLS in a summer transfer window. The Mexico international has been linked with a move to the United States ever since he left Manchester United in the summer of 2015.

In an ideal world, Hernandez would sign with one of the Los Angeles clubs and become an instant marketing powerhouse for the city. The major problem is that either club would have to make significant changes to the squad in order to afford the massive wages Hernandez would likely demand and this is realistically not an option mid-way through the season.

Ashley Young

Manchester United skipper Ashley Young is the perfect candidate to make the move to MLS in the summer. While MLS is trying to move away from the title of 'retirement league', Young has hinted he would enjoy a reunion with Rooney in the States and it actually makes a lot of sense.

D.C. United sit atop the Eastern Conference but they still have problems in transition when Rooney or Luciano Acosta aren't leading the counter. Young could sure up this problem and make D.C. a true contender in the East.

Neven Subotic

Many people wills struggle to think back to 2006 when Neven Subotic was playing his college soccer for the South Florida Bulls. The 30-year-old former Serbia international represented the United States at the youth level, making a total of 12 appearances for the U-17 and U-20 sides.

Subotic is coming off his first season in years that hasn't been plagued by injury, making 28 appearances for St Etienne in all competitions. The 30-year-old is out of contract following the Ligue 1 season and it wouldn't be a surprise to see him return to the US for a number of struggling MLS sides.

Omar Gonzalez

Omar Gonzalez represents the most obvious pick of the lot to make the move to the United States after leaving LA Galaxy in January 2016. Gonzalez has recently been included back into the USMNT fold and would be a solid centre-back addition for any side.

The 30-year-old was heavily linked with Toronto FC towards the end of the Primary transfer window but was seen training with the Galaxy that very same week. Gonzalez may not be the most popular figure in US football but he could certainly win back some support with a strong return to his home country.

Mario Gotze

Okay so maybe this one is a tad bit of a stretch but it may not be completely out of the question. Gotze is still only 26 years old and would be a huge acquisition for any MLS side if they can lure him to the United States. The German international would demand the highest wages in the league, making it a tough move for any franchise to make.

Most of the rumours surrounding the German's potential shock move to the United States revolve around the simple fact many fans say he looks 'bored' in Germany and may want a new challenge. While this is all speculation, it could go down as one of the most influential transfers in MLS history if it were to happen.

Daniele De Rossi

Roma legend Daniele De Rossi is set to depart the Stadio Olimpico after first signing with the club back in 2002. De Rossi is remembered by most US football fans for his red card against the United States in the 2006 World Cup, resulting in a suspension that would last from the group stage to the final.

The 35-year-old would bring a wealth of experience to any franchise and his leadership ability may be enough to push a fringe team into the playoffs. David Beckham reportedly wants De Rossi at Inter Miami when they begin play next season so it will be interesting if the former Italy international would turn down a job from Beckham.

Arjen Robben

After securing his eighth Bundesliga title with Bayern Munich, rumours began to swirl around where Arjen Robben would be finishing his career. Links to Leicester City in the Premier League may have surfaced but a move to the United States looks to be the most likely destination for the ageing Dutchman.

Robben clearly still has what it takes to be a top player in any league he decides to join and a triumph in MLS would mark the fifth country the 35-year-old has won a league title in. A move to Philadelphia or New York seem to be the most likely destinations for Robben to land in if he does, in fact, make the switch in the summer.