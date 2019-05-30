9 Veteran Superstars Who Could Be Playing Their Last Women's World Cup in 2019

Every World Cup could be the last that any player gets to play in, but the possibility becomes even greater when they reach the twilight of their career.

For these nine veteran superstars, 2019 could be their last time on the biggest global stage. If that is to be the case, they will all hope that they can go out on a high...

Lena Goeßling (Germany)

Sebastian Widmann/GettyImages

Age: 33

Position: Midfielder

International Debut: 2008

Previous World Cups: 2011, 2015

A star with a dominant Wolfsburg side at club level, Lena Goeßling has been a mainstay in Germany for a decade after coming into the team in the wake of the World Cup win in 2007.

Goeßling has more than 100 caps to her name, has won a European Championship and has an Olympic gold medal. She has also been to two World Cups, but hasn't yet won it.

Gaetane Thiney (France)

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Age: 33

Position: Midfielder/Forward

International Debut: 2007

Previous World Cups: 2011, 2015

Classy French star Gaetene Thiney is very much in the twilight of her career and likely won't get another shot at the World Cup at the age of 33.

This summer's tournament will be her third on the global stage and France is crying out for a first win, having been one of the premier women's teams on the planet for the last few years.

Caroline Seger (Sweden)

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

Age: 34

Position: Midfielder

International Debut: 2005

Previous World Cups: 2007, 2011, 2015

The 2019 tournament will be the fourth World Cup for Sweden veteran Caroline Seger, with her best finish coming in 2011 when the Scandinavian nation placed third.

The Rosengard midfielder has close to 200 senior international caps and has been to two European Championship semi-finals, and won an Olympic silver medal in 2016.

Formiga (Brazil)

Frederick Breedon/GettyImages

Age: 41

Position: Midfielder

International Debut: 1995

Previous World Cups: 1995, 1999, 2003, 2007, 2011, 2015

Incredibly, there is only one Women's World Cup in history that Brazilian legend Formiga has not played in and that was the very first tournament back in 1991.

There are plenty of players going to this World Cup in 2019 that weren't even born when Formiga, who still stars for Paris Saint-Germain at club level, went to her first in 1995.

Steph Houghton (England)

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

Age: 31

Position: Defender

International Debut: 2007

Previous World Cups: 2011, 2015

Should England make good on their potential and win the World Cup this year, it is not incomprehensible to think that Steph Houghton could walk away there and then.

Even if that doesn't happen, Houghton made her first team club debut at just 14 and suffered two serious injuries earlier in her career. Her personal life could also dictate what happens after stating that husband Stephen Darby, diagnosed with motor neurone disease, is her priority.

Lisa De Vanna (Australia)

Albert Perez/GettyImages

Age: 34

Position: Forward

International Debut: 2004

Previous World Cups: 2007, 2011, 2015

Lisa De Vanna has passed the baton as Australia's star player to Sam Kerr, but the 34-year-old Sydney FC forward and 2010 Asian Cup winner will still fill a crucial role.

Australia are ranked sixth in the world by FIFA on the eve of the tournament and could yet prove to be something of a dark horse contender to lift the trophy.

Christine Sinclair (Canada)

Scott Halleran/GettyImages

Age: 35

Position: Forward

International Debut: 2000

Previous World Cups: 2003, 2007, 2011, 2015

There is a real chance that Canada captain Christine Sinclair could finish this summer's World Cup with a new world record for international goals, trailing Abby Wambach's 184 by three.

The British Columbia native has already scored in four separate World Cup tournaments previously and will hope that a defensively strong Canada can go further than ever before.

Marta (Brazil)

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

Age: 33

Position: Forward

International Debut: 2002

Previous World Cups: 2003, 2007, 2011, 2015

Marta was named Best FIFA Women's Player in 2018, her sixth individual global title after previously winning five straight FIFA World Player of the Year gongs between 2006 and 2010.

She already holds the record for most Women's World Cup goals after netting 15 across her four tournaments to date and was Golden Boot winner when Brazil reached the 2007 final.

Carli Lloyd (USA)

Mike Lawrie/GettyImages

Age: 36

Position: Forward

International Debut: 2005

Previous World Cups: 2007, 2011, 2015

Carli Lloyd was pretty much unplayable four years ago and powered the United States to their first World Cup trophy since 1999 with goals in every knockout round and a hat-trick in the final.

At the age of 36, Lloyd is perhaps no longer a regular starter, but her quality is still there and she will undoubtedly have a role to play in what is likely to be her last World Cup.