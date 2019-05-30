Atletico Madrid Join Manchester City in Race to Sign Leicester City Star Ben Chilwell

Atletico Madrid are lining up a move for Leicester City left-back Ben Chilwell for a reported £71m, as they look to bolster their squad ahead next season.

Both Filipe Luis and Lucas Hernandez are set to leave Atleti this summer, and Chilwell is seen as the ideal replacement on the left side of the defence.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

They face competition for the Englishman's signature, as AS report (via The Sun) that Manchester City are prepared to go toe to toe with the Spanish club in their efforts to sign him.

Chilwell has had a stellar season, featuring in all but two of the Foxes' 38 Premier League games, and has also earned a regular spot in Gareth Southgate's England squad.

While the Madrid side are looking to replace outgoing full-backs, Man City's interest is due to the persistent injuries of current left-back Benjamin Mendy. The Frenchman has missed much of his two seasons in Manchester due to various injury setbacks.

Whoever wants him will need to dig deep, as the Leicester youth product signed a five-and-a-half-year deal at the club in October 2018.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

Following the appointment of Brendan Rodgers in February, the 22 year-old has excelled and looks to be part of a promising group of players who could push for Europa League qualification next season. His manager will certainly be hopeful that he does not lose a player of Chilwell's quality.

But after a ninth place finish this season, the Foxes will not be taking part in any European competition in 2019/20. With both City and Atleti confirmed in next year's Champions League, the lure of Europe's biggest footballing stage may prove too great.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

On the other hand, perhaps Leicester may see the opportunity to recoup more than £70m as too good to be missed. With reports linking them with a permanent move for loan sensation Youri Tielemans, Chilwell's future at the club could hang in the balance.