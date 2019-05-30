Barcelona Express Interest in Rodrigo & Cristhian Stuani as Club Continue Search for New Forward

Barcelona have expressed an interest in Valencia'a Rodrigo as well as Girona frontman Cristhian Stuani as the club search for adequate solutions to their troubles in attack, according to a report.

Luis Suarez is currently the club's only recognised number nine, and his presence was sorely missed in the Copa del Rey final as La Blaugrana slumped to a 2-1 defeat against Valencia.

🙌 Season 2018/19 🙌



⚽️ 138 goals

9️⃣0️⃣ League

2️⃣6️⃣ Champions League

2️⃣0️⃣ Copa del Rey

2️⃣ Spanish Super Cup



While the future of manager Ernesto Valverde remains up in the air, club president Josep Maria Bartomeu has set his sights on sorting out their on-field issues, according to Marca. Rodrigo had another solid season for Los Ches, scoring eight times in the league, with the icing on the cake being his goal against his admirers in this season's cup final.

Meanwhile, Stuani has been in scintillating form for Girona since joining the club from Middlesbrough, netting 40 league goals across two seasons with the club, despite turning 33 later this year.

The Uruguayan would offer the cheaper alternative, with his €20m release clause dropping to half of that as a result of Girona's relegation this season. In terms of Rodrigo, Marca claim Valencia will seek €100m for the Spanish forward, a figure the Catalonian side are unwilling to part with.

David Ramos/GettyImages

While both operate as number nines, they equally possess differing playing styles, with the club unsure as yet of what direction they want to take in finding competition for the 32-year-old Suarez.





Whether the Catalan giants will make any offers soon will depend on how the market develops over the next few weeks, with Barcelona still hovering over a potential deal for outgoing Atletico striker Antoine Griezmann.