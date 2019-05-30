Chelsea Players Wild Celebrations Captured on Social Media Following Europa League Triumph

After months of negativity surrounding 'Sarriball' and the state of the club, Chelsea have stepped up when it mattered most and brought a European trophy to west London for the first time since 2013.

Since the 6-0 thrashing by Manchester City back in February, Blues fans haven't had much to celebrate what with the up and down results on the field, the Eden Hazard saga and the impending transfer ban. However, somehow at the conclusion of the season, the club finished third in the Premier League and have a Europa League medal to show for their efforts over the past 10 months.

And the players didn't back from showing their celebrations following the big win in Baku.

While Olivier Giroud didn't fully celebrate his goal during the match, the Frenchman certainly didn't hold back in the dressing room. The 32-year-old showed he would be a hit at Oktoberfest, drinking deep from the Europa League trophy full of beer whilst being showered by his teammates.

'Thank You Arsenal'

Giroud's celebrations didn't stop in the dressing room, of course, as he took a pretty obvious dig at his old club...

In the video, Giroud clearly thanks Arsenal for the win, and while it takes his teammates some time to get the joke, Jorginho specifically finds the dig hysterical.

'We Go Mad Today'

Chelsea fans will be excited to see Toni Rudiger's injury isn't getting to his head as the German went 'Mad' with Emerson on his Instagram story. Just take a moment to enjoy Rudiger's facial expressions as he jams out with the Italian following the match.

This is called a GOODMORNING.



Ruediger you totally mad awesomeee man🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳 🏆💙💙💙#CHAMPIONS #CHELSEA pic.twitter.com/j0izt21ZFQ — Snigdha Malhotra ‘The 12th Woman’💙 (@itsSniggy) May 30, 2019

Rudiger also made sure to pay tribute to the shy ones in the squad, giving N'Golo Kante a solo appearance on his Instagram story. The low-key Frenchman's smile is contagious while his teammates sing his name on the bus ride out of the stadium.

He paid tribute to those shy onespic.twitter.com/Isf4CdJxw8 — Tus 🇫🇷 (@PrimeRLC) May 29, 2019

'This Is for You'





While the celebrations continued well into the night, the cloud over the future of Eden Hazard was always going to take away some of the joy in winning the final. Hazard dedicated the win to the supporters on Chelsea's twitter and would later go on to admit he will be leaving in the summer.

‘Hi Chelsea fans, this is for you. Fans in the stadium, fans in London, fans everywhere. I love you.’ 💙 @HazardEden10 #UELfinal pic.twitter.com/9yVa0YFv40 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 29, 2019

Let's not dwell on the Belgian's future and enjoy the fact that even Petr Cech made an appearance in the dressing room party... ok, not really!

Cech also participated to the celebration pic.twitter.com/a6WpRLolsF — Tus 🇫🇷 (@PrimeRLC) May 30, 2019



