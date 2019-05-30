Chelsea Transfers: How the Blues Could Look in 2018/19

The season is over, the Europa League has been won and Champions League qualification has been sealed, so the attention of many at Chelsea has now turned to matters off the pitch rather than on it.

Despite the fantastic season the Blues have just enjoyed, nothing is certain at Stamford Bridge going into next season.

At the time of writing Chelsea will be unable to sign any new players ahead of the 2019/20 campaign due to the club being handed a two-window transfer ban handed down by FIFA for breaching regulations regarding the purchase of youth players; although they are currently weighing up an appeal for this ruling.

Manager Maurizio Sarri is reportedly set to join Juventus, meaning it is not even known who will be in charge of the team next season.

And it appears certain that star man Eden Hazard will be leaving to join the Zinedine Zidane revolution at Real Madrid.

All in all, despite the bringing in of new squad members being restricted, it is still set to be a period of huge upheaval in west London and the first XI come the start of next season could look a little different.

Here's an idea of how the Blues could line up next year.

Kepa Arrizabalaga

One person whose place in the team is absolutely assured is goalkeeper, Kepa. The 24-year-old was signed for a world record fee with the future in mind and there is no way he will be out the team after just one season.

Cesar Azpilicueta

The Spanish defender is set to become the club's permanent skipper when Gary Cahill leaves, and his leadership and experience will be vital - particularly if there is a new manager at the helm.

Antonio Rudiger

The club's best centre-half will surely be the bedrock of the side once again having recently enjoyed his best campaign since arriving and the 26-year-old should improve again in the next couple of years.

Kurt Zouma

While David Luiz remains a cult hero at Stamford Bridge, he is still often a liability defensively. Zouma has been solid on loan at Everton this year and deserves a chance to build what could be a very strong partnership alongside Rudiger. Special mention to Danish defender Andreas Christensen who also has the ability to force his way into the team if the club is able to keep him.

Jay Dasilva

An excellent season with Bristol City in the Championship, coupled with the poor form and potential departure of Marcos Alonso, means Dasilva should get the opportunity to become one of the rare academy players to break through into the Chelsea first team.

N'Golo Kante

If Sarri departs, Jorginho may follow him out the door and, whether he does or not, it seems likely that Kante will return to his best role as a defensive midfielder next season under a new head coach.

Ross Barkley

His performances are getting better and better and he has worked his way into the England squad - no mean feat when you consider how Gareth Southgate's side have been playing. Has the quality, now needs the consistency.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek

The type of player that most managers would dream of having in their team. Big, strong, decent turn of pace but most importantly a huge amount of ability on the ball and, if he can steer clear of injuries, he should now start making himself one of the first names on the team sheet.

Callum Hudson-Odoi

The heir to Eden Hazard's throne at Chelsea and needs to be played regularly once he is back from his unfortunate achilles injury. His absence until January means that Pedro will be tasked with continuing to provide goals and assists from the flanks until the teenage star returns. It remains crucial that they tie the England international down to a new long-term deal.

Tammy Abraham

A very healthy return of 26 goals in the Championship with recently-promoted Aston Villa means academy product Abraham has earned the right to lead the line for the Blues next season. Sharing the responsibility with the perennially underrated Olivier Giroud should allow him to progress naturally without being rushed. A much better option than keeping Gonzalo Higuain on loan for another year.

Willian

There is a reason why Barcelona have been attempting to sign the Brazilian for the last couple of years and it is because he has the quality and pace to unlock defences. With Hazard's ingenuity likely to be gone, the 30-year-old has the ability to fill the creative void left by the Belgian.

It may not be an ideal situation but the transfer ban gives Chelsea the opportunity to promote some youngsters and create a new culture at the club, perhaps with the help of a certain Frank Lampard as the new boss.