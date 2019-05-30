Inter Sack Manager Luciano Spalletti Just Days After Champions League Qualification

By 90Min
May 30, 2019

Inter have confirmed that head coach Luciano Spalletti has left the club just days after steering the Nerazzurri to fourth place in Serie A and into the Champions League next season.


Spalletti arrived at San Siro in the summer of 2017 following the end of his second spell in charge of Roma. The end of that first season yielded a fourth place finish and the club's return to the Champions League for the first time in six long years.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

He achieved the feat again in 2018/19 after a final day victory over Empoli saw Inter qualify for European football's elite competition ahead of city rivals Milan.

But Inter have now confirmed that the 60-year-old has left his position and will not be leading the club into a third season.

A statement on Thursday morning read, FC Internazionale Milano announces that Luciano Spalletti no longer holds the role of coach of the First Team. The club thanks Spalletti for the work done and for the journey taken together."

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

Inter are expected to have a busy summer as they look to restore themselves to the elite band of European sides. The club has been heavily linked with a host of international superstars, including Gareth Bale, Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku.

