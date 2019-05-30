Japan Women's World Cup Preview: Strengths, Weaknesses, Manager, Form, Opponents & More

England's Group D opponents kick off their 2019 Women's World Cup campaign in just over a week's time.

This is everything you need to know about the Lionesses' rivals ahead of the tournament...

Squad

Just two of Japan's World Cup squad play their football outside of their home nation, with two of their defensive players playing in France and the United States respectively. Therefore, many of these players know each other very well and are well aware of their own team's strengths and weaknesses.

Goalkeepers: Sakiko Ikeda (Urawa Red Diamonds), Ayaka Yamashita (Nippon TV Beleza),

Defenders: Aya Sameshima (INAC Kobe Leonessa), Rumi Utsugi (Reign FC), Saki Kumagai (Lyon), Shiori Miyake (INAC Kobe Leonessa), Risa Shimizu (Nippon TV Beleza), Nana Ichise (Vegalta Sendai), Asato Miyagawa (Nippon TV Beleza), Moeka Minami (Urawa Red Diamonds)





Midfielders: Mizuho Sakaguchi (Nippon TV Beleza), Emi Nakajima (INAC Kobe Leonessa), Yuka Momiki (Nippon TV Beleza), Yui Hasegawa (Nippon TV Beleza), Hina Sugita (INAC Kobe Leonessa), Narumi Miura (Nippon TV Beleza)





Forwards: Yuika Sugasawa (Urawa Red Diamonds), Mana Iwabuchi (INAC Kobe Leonessa), Kumi Yokoyama (AC Nagano Parceiro), Rikako Kobayashi (Nippon TV Beleza), Riko Ueki (Nippon TV Beleza), Jun Endo (Nippon TV Beleza)

Manager

A hugely talented midfielder who made 79 appearances for her country, Asako Takakura has been at the helm of the national team since 2016, becoming the first female coach in Japan's history.

She worked her way up through the youth side's before been handed the role in charge of the senior team, leading her side to 2018 Asian Cup glory having implemented her philosophy successfully since succeeding Norio Sasaki.

Her desire to promote youth has payed dividends, with Japan one of the dark horses to lift the World Cup in France.

Recent Form

Japan have played five times in 2019, winning twice match, during matchdays one and two of the SheBelieves Cup, and drawing twice.