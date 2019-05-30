Mauricio Pochettino Keen to Reinvest Spurs' Champions League Windfall in James Maddison Move

Tottenham Hotspur are set to land a hefty windfall for reaching the Champions League final, and Mauricio Pochettino is keen to use some of those funds to strengthen his squad, with a priority being Leicester City playmaker James Maddison.

Pochettino is said to think very highly of the Leicester man, with the belief that he will only get better after an exciting debut season in the Premier League.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

According to The Mirror, Spurs are among a number of clubs interested in signing the 22-year-old, and the Foxes know they are in for a fight if they are to keep the young Englishman.

Maddison joined Leicester in the summer of 2018 for a fee of around £20m, but it will take a lot more than that before the club even consider allowing him to leave the east Midlands. The former Coventry youngster managed seven goals and seven assists in his maiden Premier League season, no mean feat for a midfield player.

Speaking to the Leicester Mercury, teammate Harry Maguire said "I think Leicester is a great club for him. He can keep improving there. There may be some bids but I'm sure Leicester will want to keep hold of him."

Spurs manager Pochettino has also expressed interest in PSV Eindhoven winger Steven Bergwijn, according to the Daily Mail. The 21-year-old winger is said to be on the radar of a number of clubs, including Premier League rivals Manchester United and Liverpool.

The Dutch winger managed 15 goals and 13 assists in all competitions last season.