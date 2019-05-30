Paul Ince Insists Champions League Win Won't Make Up for Liverpool's Premier League Heartache

Former Liverpool midfielder Paul Ince has claimed that, even if his former side win this season's Champions League, it will not make up for them missing out on the Premier League title.

The Reds have gone 29 years without being crowned English champions and everyone associated with the club is desperate to end that drought, with this campaign the closest they have come to being victorious since last lifting the trophy.

Despite picking up an incredible 97 points this year, they still finished runners-up to Manchester City and Ince has suggested that even a sixth European Cup triumph would not eradicate the 'disappointment' of another failed title bid.

"For Liverpool, winning the Champions League wouldn't make up for losing out on the Premier League title.

"The disappointment of losing it on the last day of the season, or of Vincent Kompany’s unbelievable goal against Leicester, will be huge. There’ll be nothing that can replace the league title, but winning the European Cup would come close."

Ince, himself a two-time league champion from his time with Manchester United, also stated that the title race may well have a major impact on the Champions League final, indicating that the battle with City might have left Jurgen Klopp's side 'exhausted' ahead of the showpiece event against Tottenham Hotspur.





The ex-England international added: "My concern with Liverpool is that they must be tired. They’ve exhausted themselves trying to chase Manchester City – and will they be feeling that during the final? It will definitely take its toll.

"Losing out to City in the Premier League will have not only taken its toll on Liverpool physically, but mentally too. When you finish the season like that, and have a three week wait for the final, that’s draining for anyone – never mind if you’ve just missed out on the title.

"It’s not as much as a foregone conclusion as everyone is making out, as much as I’d like it to be, but Tottenham will be the fresher side."

Klopp will be doing everything he can to make sure that is not the case come the start of the final on 1st June, with the German seeking to win his first trophy since arriving at Anfield in 2015.