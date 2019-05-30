Romelu Lukaku 'Told He Can Leave' by Man Utd Amid Ongoing Inter & Juventus Rumours

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku is alleged to have been informed by the club that he can leave Old Trafford this summer, with Inter in particular linked with a move for the Belgian.

Lukaku scored 27 goals in his debut season for United in 2017/18 after joining in a deal worth £75m plus add-ons, but a disappointing second year has brought serious doubt about his future.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

The player himself has semi-regularly flirted with the idea of moving to Italy and playing in Serie A, while United's failure to secure Champions League football could also be a motivating factor.

Earlier this week, it was claimed by the media in Italy that Lukaku had accepted a pay cut to potentially sign for Inter and link up with incoming San Siro boss Antonio Conte, whom he came very close to joining at Chelsea just days before winding up at United instead.

Now, a report from The Sun alleges that Lukaku 'was told he can leave' by United officials after cutting short his summer holiday in America for 'showdown talks' with the club on Wednesday.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

The tabloid story notes that United will sanction a deal if an offer comes in that is worth 'just over' the £75m they paid Everton in 2017. Inter are named as being interested, but so are reigning eight-time back-to-back Italian champions Juventus.

United chief Ed Woodward is tipped to reject any offer less than that.

But this is where it gets confusing and the reports start to conflict. The Sun claims that Woodward would entertain a lower offer if a proposal, from Inter specifically, includes players, and notes that United have previously held interest in Milan Skriniar and Ivan Perisic.

But the Italian report from Gazzetta dello Sport cited earlier, suggested that United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has no interest in Perisic, nor does he want Mauro Icardi in part exchange.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Whether Inter could offer players the Norwegian would want remains unclear, but the likelihood of them being able to meet the asking price for Lukaku with cash alone appears slim.