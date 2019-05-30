Schalke's Rabbi Matondo Escorted Off Flight by Police for 'Disruptive Behaviour'

Schalke forward Rabbi Matondo was escorted off an Easyjet flight by three police officers on Tuesday night, after 'behaving disruptively on board'.

The winger was flying from Faro, Portugal – where he had been a part of Wales' training camp for their upcoming European Championship qualifiers – to Bristol, where was met by three officers upon landing.



As reported by BBC Sport, the Football Association of Wales has been notified of the incident, with a spokesperson releasing a statement which read: "The Football Association of Wales is aware of a complaint made on board a flight into Bristol Airport concerning a member of the men's national squad.

"The matter was resolved swiftly and the Association will not be making any further comment at this time."

Matondo, who joined Schalke from Manchester City in January for £11.29m, has picked up two caps for the Dragons so far, after making his debut in November 2018 against Albania.

Further explaining the incident, an EasyJet spokesperson revealed: "Flight EZY6008 from Faro to Bristol on 28th May was met by the police upon landing as a result of a passenger behaving disruptively on board.

"Whilst such incidents are rare we take them very seriously and do not tolerate abusive or threatening behaviour. The safety and wellbeing of passengers and crew is always EasyJet's priority.

"We would like to thank passengers for their understanding."

An Avon and Somerset Police spokesperson declared: "We were called to a plane arriving from Faro on Tuesday night and spoke to a number of passengers about their poor behaviour. Words of advice were given to those passengers. No criminal offences were committed and no-one was detained."