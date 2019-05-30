Sergio Ramos has confirmed he will remain at Real Madrid this summer, and hopefully for the rest of his career, after the defender called a press conference to put bed to rumours of an exit from the Santiago Bernabeu.

The club's fifth-most capped player with 606 appearances has been the center of speculation about his future, with suggestions he may seek a lucrative multi-million pound move to the Chinese Super League.

During the snap press conference, Ramos put bed to any such speculation by declaring his desire to remain in the Spanish capital until he retires. The Spaniard joined the club from hometown side Sevilla in 2005 and has gone on the lift numerous titles - including four Champions League crowns and four La Liga trophies. He expressed his love for the club in front of the press, reiterating his wish to don the famous white shirt next season and beyond.

"There has been too much speculation about my future and I wanted to reiterate my commitment to the club," he said, as relayed by AS.

"My relationship with the president is similar to that of a father and son. I have no intention of leaving the club and wish to retire here. The relationship with Florentino is father-son and of course that dynamic can have moments of conflict too."

The Los Blancos captain confirmed rumors that he had received an offer from an unnamed Chinese club, but stated that money was never at the forefront of his thinking as he nears the twilight years of his career.

"There is an offer from China and If I didn't feel wanted than it's an alternative, but at present my deal is with Real Madrid and my plan is to see out my contract," he added. "Too many talk cheaply about Ramos and his desire to earn more money. I'm getting married in two weeks and my plan was to clean this whole matter up"