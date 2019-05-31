Christian Eriksen Move to Real Madrid Stalling as Zinedine Zidane Would Prefer Paul Pogba Deal

Real Madrid are delaying their move for Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen as manager Zinedine Zidane would prefer the club make a bid for Manchester United star Paul Pogba.

Zidane's interest in Pogba has been clear ever since the 46-year-old took the reins at Los Blancos and the French boss wants his compatriot to be Real's number one midfield priority in this transfer window.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

However, as reported by Spanish news outlet Marca, signing the Denmark international would be easier and cheaper to complete, which is why president Florentino Perez wants to start discussions with Champions League finalists Tottenham over a possible deal.

Zidane is said to be unconvinced by the 27-year-old, though, and would rather his side attempt to strike an agreement with United despite the increase in cost.

As Eriksen only has one year left on his contract he is expected to be available for between €60m and €80m while Pogba would be worth around double that, while also having higher wage demands than the Spurs man.

OZAN KOSE/GettyImages

Funds are available at the Santiago Bernabeu as they look to overhaul a squad that finished 19 points behind Barcelona in La Liga, but with over £100m expected to be spent on Chelsea's Eden Hazard in the coming weeks, they will need to find ways of either saving or making some money this summer.

One way of doing that is to sell members of their current squad, with Gareth Bale, Dani Ceballos, Marcos Llorente and Keylor Navas amongst those reportedly free to leave the Spanish capital.