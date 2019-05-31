Ilkay Gundogan to Remain at Man City This Summer as Citizens Prepare to Break Out of Contract Policy

By 90Min
May 31, 2019

Manchester City are prepared to keep midfielder Ilkay Gundogan this summer and let him leave the club for free when his contract expires next year.

The Germany international has been an integral part of the Citizens' treble-winning side this season and the board are willing to risk losing him for nothing in 2020 so they can retain his services for the next campaign.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

As reported by The Times, City's usual policy is to sell players who only have one year remaining on their current deal so they are able to obtain a fee, however they are willing to make an exception for the 28-year-old; who has proved to be a crucial member of Pep Guardiola's squad since arriving three summers ago.

Talks over a renewal are ongoing with Gundogan and his representatives meaning there is a chance he could extend his stay at the Etihad, although the two parties are yet to come to an agreement - with further discussions planned in the next couple of weeks.

Ilkay Gundogan

The former Borussia Dortmund man played a key role in the last two title-winning campaigns and has become particularly important to his Spanish boss towards the latter part of this season, stepping in for the seemingly irreplaceable Fernandinho and performing well as the team's holding midfielder whilst the Brazilian was out injured.

Gundogan proved his worth to the side by starting every single one of City's last 10 matches in all competitions this season, scoring an excellent free-kick in the last game of the Premier League season as the champions secured their second consecutive title with a 4-1 victory over Brighton.

