Liverpool Set to Hand James Milner & Joel Matip New Deals Following UCL Final

By 90Min
May 31, 2019

Liverpool are set to offer both James Milner and Joel Matip fresh deals after the Champions League final against Tottenham in Madrid, following their impressive showings throughout this season.

After joining the club on a free in 2015 and 2016 from Manchester City and Schalke respectively, both players possess deals that are set to expire in June 2020.

Nigel Roddis/GettyImages

However, according to reports from the Daily Mail, these deals are set to be renewed in the aftermath of the clash at the Wanda Metropolitano this Saturday, regardless of the result.

Milnerhad been heavily linked with a return to boyhood club Leeds throughout the 2018/19 campaign, but Marcelo Bielsa and co's inability to reach the Premier League means such a reunion is highly unlikely.

The former England international has been integral to Jurgen Klopp's side in recent seasons, breaking the Champions League's assist record last year with nine and notching seven goals and seven assists in 44 appearances across competitions this term. 

Matip has been equally influential this season, especially since returning from a collarbone fracture in February, fostering a valuable partnership with Virgil van Dijk at the back in the wake of Joe Gomez's ankle surgery.


The Reds will also be opening discussions on following Saturday night's final is a new venue for their pre-season friendly against Napoli on July 28, which had been scheduled to be held at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Anfield pitch is being re-laid in July after hosting several concerts, and Spurs' new home had been seen as the ideal location for the clash, but given the proximity to this enormous occasion, both sides agreed to call off the decision, with Murrayfield in Edinburgh now cited as the likeliest backup.

