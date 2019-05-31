Man Utd Expected to Confirm Daniel James Signing in Mid-June After Tragic Death of Player's Father

Daniel James is expected to finalise a move to Manchester United in mid-June, as both United and Swansea have opted to give the 21-year-old time to grieve following the death of his father.

The winger was understood to be close to completing a £20m deal earlier in May, but it was put on hold indefinitely after his father Kevan suddenly and unexpectedly passed away, with neither club prepared to rush the player back into football given the circumstances.

Everyone at Swansea City has been saddened to hear of the sudden passing of Daniel James' father.



Everyone at the football club send their condolences and our thoughts are with Daniel and his family at this sad time.

The situation means there has been little reported on the move over the past week or so, and the Manchester Evening News have reported that United remain empathetic towards the player's grieving process and are happy to give him more time.

The report claims that the wheels remain in motion, but the club may have to wait until 'the middle of June before completing their first signing of the summer, citing James' expected availability for Wales' matches on 8 and 11 of June as an indication that negotiations should continue shortly after.

His international manager, Ryan Giggs - who is reported to have recommended James to his former club - confirmed that he is keen to be involved in their forthcoming matches with Croatia and Hungary, so it does seem as though the wheels could be rolling again once those international games are out of the way.

"Obviously it's terrible what has happened," Giggs said. "I spoke to Dan. He is really keen to meet up, he is really keen to be involved in the games. I said we would touch base again this week."





The report adds that United are also chasing West Ham's Declan Rice and Crystal Palace's Aaron Wan-Bissaka, but suggests those transfers could take even longer, despite Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's aspirations of rebuilding his squad before they head out to Australia for pre-season in early July.