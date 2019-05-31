Maurizio Sarri Given Chelsea Exit Route as Juventus 'Offer' 3-Year Deal Worth £18.6m

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri is thought to be of interest to Juventus in their hunt for a new head coach to replace the departed Massimiliano Allegri, with the latest gossip claiming that the former Napoli boss has now been offered a deal from Turin.

Sarri gazed lovingly at the first winner's medal of his career in Baku on Wednesday night as Chelsea lifted the Europa League, but the 60-year-old has been treated appallingly for much of his first season in charge by some sections of the English media.

It’s been a tough first year for Sarri but look how much that medal means to him. pic.twitter.com/hTizLQ9l1Q — FourFourTwo ⚽️ (@FourFourTwo) May 30, 2019

As well as delivering a European trophy, Sarri guided Chelsea to third place in the Premier League - when Manchester United and Arsenal both missed out on the top four - and reached the Carabao Cup final, where it required a penalty shootout for Manchester City to prevail.

That was without the chance to really put his own stamp on the squad after the messy saga that surrounded his appointment and the departure of Antonio Conte that wasn't resolved until mid-July when there were only three weeks of the summer transfer window remaining.

According to the Daily Mirror, Sarri has been offered a three-year contract with an annual salary of £6.2m - worth £18.6m in total - to return to his native Italy and join Juventus ahead of the 2019/20 season. Given everything, few could begrudge him leaving.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

The story notes that despite seemingly contacting Sarri and/or his representatives, Juve are yet to make any kind of approach to Chelsea over releasing the coach from his £5m contract.

Furthermore, the Daily Mail report that Sarri's representative Fali Ramadani has flown in to London for scheduled showdown talks with the Chelsea hierarchy, to discuss the Italian manager's future at the club.

Sarri has two years left on the deal he signed in west London last summer and it was recently reported that, despite rife speculation of him being 'under pressure', Chelsea are not minded to sack him and would insist on compensation if he leaves for another club.