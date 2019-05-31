Neil Lennon Confirmed as Permanent Celtic Manager on 12-Month Contract

Celtic have confirmed that Neil Lennon has signed a 12-month rolling contract to become the permanent manager of the club.

The Scot returned for a second spell with the club in February to replace Brendan Rodgers, initially signing a temporary contract, and he managed to guide Celtic to yet another domestic treble, although many fans had called for an alternative to be handed the job on a full-time basis.

The club confirmed the news of Lennon's signing on their official website, writing: "Celtic Football Club is delighted to announce that Neil Lennon has been confirmed as the new manager of Celtic on a 12-month rolling contract.

"Neil has already enjoyed a very successful spell as Celtic manager from 2010 to 2014, where he guided the club to three Scottish Premier League titles and two Scottish Cup wins, as well as qualifying for the group stages of the UEFA Champions League twice, once reaching the last 16 of European football’s greatest club tournament after a famous win against FC Barcelona.





"Neil took over from Brendan Rodgers in February of this year in an interim role and secured the club’s eighth successive Premiership title in May. And just last week his team sealed the unforgettable Treble Treble with a 2-1 win over Hearts in the Scottish Cup final.

"John Kennedy will join Neil’s team as assistant manager, with Damien Duff also continuing in his role as first-team coach."

On his new contract, Lennon added: “It is a massive honour to be named Celtic manager once again.





"I had always dreamed of returning to this role on a permanent basis and I am absolutely delighted to once again be part of one of the biggest and best clubs in the world - an institution which really does mean so much to me and one which has always been such a huge part of my life.

“When I was asked to take over in February, I felt it was my duty to do so. Celtic will always be my club and I wanted to help finish the job which had been started.

“I was delighted with the way the players stuck to their task and delivered another historic success, which is unlikely to ever be repeated. I was also delighted to receive such great support from our fans since returning, something for which I will be forever grateful.

“I want to be part of delivering more of these great days and great achievements and I look forward to working with the players, the staff and the fans to make this happen.”