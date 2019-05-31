Rob Green Announces Retirement Aged 39 After Lifting Europa League Crown With Chelsea

By 90Min
May 31, 2019

Chelsea goalkeeper Rob Green has announced his retirement from football, after going out on a high with a Europa League win on Wednesday. 

The 39-year-old has been Chelsea's third choice since joining on a free transfer at the start of the season, and has previously featured for Norwich City, QPR and Leeds in a career dating back to 1996. 

"Following an incredible evening in Baku on Wednesday and after a  23 year career spanning three decades, I've decided that it is the right time to retire from professional football," he said, via his Twitter account. 

"Being part of the group and celebrations with such a special squad of players after winning the Europa League seems a fitting way to end what's been an amazing journey for me in the game.

"I've loved every moment and feel privileged to have enjoyed the career I have. I've played with, and against, some of the best players in the world and have experienced so much that professional football has to offer."

He continued: "Looking forward I'm excited about what the future has to offer. I hope to remain connected with the game that's given me so much in some capacity, whatever that proves to be, but for now I'm just looking forward to having my first summer off in 23 years. Thanks for the memories."

It remains to be seen what the former England number one's next step will be, but a coaching role will not be out of the question for a player with bags of top-flight, and international, experience.

